506 North ST ANDREWS Place.
Last updated December 10 2019 at 8:09 AM

506 North ST ANDREWS Place

506 North Saint Andrew's Place · No Longer Available
Location

506 North Saint Andrew's Place, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
key fob access
Beautiful, fully reimagined 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Larchmont Village tucked behind a private gate. This newly renovated & sun-filled bungalow features a bright & airy open floor plan - large living room with marble tiled fireplace, spacious dining room with recessed lighting, & newly remodeled cook's kitchen with SS appliances, quartz counters & seating peninsula. 2 well-proportioned bedrooms & brand new stylish modern bathroom w/ lg glass frame shower. Newly refinished beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Other features include a laundry closet w/ washer/dryer, bonus office nook, detached converted garage providing a great space for office/gym. Outdoor back patio, perfect for entertaining & al fresco dining. Keyless entry & gated tandem driveway parking for 2 cars. Ideal location, close to studios, easy walk to Larchmont Village, and just mins to Hollywood, Silverlake, Koreatown & DTLA!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 506 North ST ANDREWS Place have any available units?
506 North ST ANDREWS Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 North ST ANDREWS Place have?
Some of 506 North ST ANDREWS Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 North ST ANDREWS Place currently offering any rent specials?
506 North ST ANDREWS Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 North ST ANDREWS Place pet-friendly?
No, 506 North ST ANDREWS Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 506 North ST ANDREWS Place offer parking?
Yes, 506 North ST ANDREWS Place offers parking.
Does 506 North ST ANDREWS Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 506 North ST ANDREWS Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 North ST ANDREWS Place have a pool?
No, 506 North ST ANDREWS Place does not have a pool.
Does 506 North ST ANDREWS Place have accessible units?
No, 506 North ST ANDREWS Place does not have accessible units.
Does 506 North ST ANDREWS Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 506 North ST ANDREWS Place has units with dishwashers.

