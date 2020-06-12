5057 Shirley Ave

Amenities
Come and see this pleasant, partially furnished (but negotiable), single-family home on the Tarzana neighborhood in Los Angeles, California now!
This spacious 3,200-square-foot home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths; and 1 garage parking space, 2 driveway parking and street parking.
The homey and comfortable interior features hardwood flooring, coffered ceiling, built-in shelves, and large sliding door/windows. The lovely kitchen is equipped with tiled countertops; island; finely crafted dark-toned cabinetry; and ready-to-use appliances such as dishwasher, freezer, garbage disposal, range/oven, and refrigerator. The bedrooms are comfy and well-lit spaces, very conducive for a stress-free sleep. They also have built-in closets for more storage. The nice and tidy bathrooms are equipped with two vanities; tile-walled shower and shower/tub combo, each enclosed in a framed sliding glass panel. Aside from ceiling fans, the home has installed air conditioning and a gas-operated/dual-zone heater for climate control.
The homes exterior has a yard and a private swimming poolperfect spots for fun-filled outdoor activities with the family or friends.
An in-unit washer and dryer are thoughtfully provided for laundry convenience.
Only dogs are allowed, with a $500 pet deposit per pet.
The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: gas, electricity, trash, sewage, water, cable, and the internet. Landlords responsible utilities: landscaping and pool service.
The closest park: Tarzana Park.
Nearby Schools:
William Howard Taft Senior High School - 0.92 miles, 7/10
Gaspar De Portola Middle School - 0.95 miles, 7/10
Wilbur Charter For Enriched Academics - 0.73 miles, 6/10
Chime Institute's Schwarzenegger Community - 0.39 miles, 5/10
Bus lines:
150/240 Metro Local Line - 0.7 miles
242/243 Metro Local Line - 0.7 miles
750 Metro Rapid Line - 0.7 miles
245 Metro Local Line - 1.0 miles
(RLNE4935624)