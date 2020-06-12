All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

5057 Shirley Ave

5057 Shirley Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5057 Shirley Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Come and see this pleasant, partially furnished (but negotiable), single-family home on the Tarzana neighborhood in Los Angeles, California now!

This spacious 3,200-square-foot home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths; and 1 garage parking space, 2 driveway parking and street parking.

The homey and comfortable interior features hardwood flooring, coffered ceiling, built-in shelves, and large sliding door/windows. The lovely kitchen is equipped with tiled countertops; island; finely crafted dark-toned cabinetry; and ready-to-use appliances such as dishwasher, freezer, garbage disposal, range/oven, and refrigerator. The bedrooms are comfy and well-lit spaces, very conducive for a stress-free sleep. They also have built-in closets for more storage. The nice and tidy bathrooms are equipped with two vanities; tile-walled shower and shower/tub combo, each enclosed in a framed sliding glass panel. Aside from ceiling fans, the home has installed air conditioning and a gas-operated/dual-zone heater for climate control.

The homes exterior has a yard and a private swimming poolperfect spots for fun-filled outdoor activities with the family or friends.

An in-unit washer and dryer are thoughtfully provided for laundry convenience.

Only dogs are allowed, with a $500 pet deposit per pet.

The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: gas, electricity, trash, sewage, water, cable, and the internet. Landlords responsible utilities: landscaping and pool service.

The closest park: Tarzana Park.

Nearby Schools:
William Howard Taft Senior High School - 0.92 miles, 7/10
Gaspar De Portola Middle School - 0.95 miles, 7/10
Wilbur Charter For Enriched Academics - 0.73 miles, 6/10
Chime Institute's Schwarzenegger Community - 0.39 miles, 5/10

Bus lines:
150/240 Metro Local Line - 0.7 miles
242/243 Metro Local Line - 0.7 miles
750 Metro Rapid Line - 0.7 miles
245 Metro Local Line - 1.0 miles

(RLNE4935624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5057 Shirley Ave have any available units?
5057 Shirley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5057 Shirley Ave have?
Some of 5057 Shirley Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5057 Shirley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5057 Shirley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5057 Shirley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5057 Shirley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5057 Shirley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5057 Shirley Ave offers parking.
Does 5057 Shirley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5057 Shirley Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5057 Shirley Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5057 Shirley Ave has a pool.
Does 5057 Shirley Ave have accessible units?
No, 5057 Shirley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5057 Shirley Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5057 Shirley Ave has units with dishwashers.
