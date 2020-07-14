All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

5055 Franklin Ave

5055 Franklin Avenue · (323) 360-7174
Location

5055 Franklin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $3950 · Avail. now

$3,950

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
RARE FIND! XTRA LARGE 3 BEDROOM HOUSE IN LOS FELIZ - Property Id: 315127

Sun-filled, Extra Large, Three Bedroom and 1.5 Bathroom in Los Feliz, Great Griffith Park Area.! This spacious apartment feels like a home with: Original wood floors, high ceiling and over sized living room with decorative fireplace. Beautiful windows allow for plenty of natural light! Modern kitchen with new stainless steel faucet and sink. Gas range and separate oven. No refrigerator. Lots of storage, ample cabinetry and separate entrance into kitchen from parking. Oversized "Primary" bedroom with ceiling fan and closet. Second bedroom is also large, able to easily fit a queen sized bedroom set and is equipped with ceiling fan. Third bedroom features: wall a/c, bathroom with shower, Shared out door lounge space and yard. Washer and Dryer hookups are in unit. $3,950 Security deposit Please contact Life Knyper to set up a time to view. Thank you!
Owner pays for trash
Fair Housing Compliant
$40.00 Application fee per person
650+ Credit Score
Pets ok with additional deposit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5055-franklin-ave-los-angeles-ca/315127
Property Id 315127

(RLNE5948626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5055 Franklin Ave have any available units?
5055 Franklin Ave has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5055 Franklin Ave have?
Some of 5055 Franklin Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5055 Franklin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5055 Franklin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5055 Franklin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5055 Franklin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5055 Franklin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5055 Franklin Ave offers parking.
Does 5055 Franklin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5055 Franklin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5055 Franklin Ave have a pool?
No, 5055 Franklin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5055 Franklin Ave have accessible units?
No, 5055 Franklin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5055 Franklin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5055 Franklin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
