5055 Franklin Ave

Amenities
RARE FIND! XTRA LARGE 3 BEDROOM HOUSE IN LOS FELIZ - Property Id: 315127
Sun-filled, Extra Large, Three Bedroom and 1.5 Bathroom in Los Feliz, Great Griffith Park Area.! This spacious apartment feels like a home with: Original wood floors, high ceiling and over sized living room with decorative fireplace. Beautiful windows allow for plenty of natural light! Modern kitchen with new stainless steel faucet and sink. Gas range and separate oven. No refrigerator. Lots of storage, ample cabinetry and separate entrance into kitchen from parking. Oversized "Primary" bedroom with ceiling fan and closet. Second bedroom is also large, able to easily fit a queen sized bedroom set and is equipped with ceiling fan. Third bedroom features: wall a/c, bathroom with shower, Shared out door lounge space and yard. Washer and Dryer hookups are in unit. $3,950 Security deposit Please contact Life Knyper to set up a time to view. Thank you!
Owner pays for trash
Fair Housing Compliant
$40.00 Application fee per person
650+ Credit Score
Pets ok with additional deposit
