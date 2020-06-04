All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
504 CHUNG KING Court
Last updated February 22 2020 at 4:07 AM

504 CHUNG KING Court

504 Chung King Road · No Longer Available
Location

504 Chung King Road, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Historic Cultural

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available for lease, this renovated one-bedroom apartment places you in the heart of Chinatown, the happening northern section of Downtown LA. The unique second level walk-up fronts an open-air plaza where a burbling fountain is surrounded by boutiques, restaurants, art galleries and creative office spaces. Freshly renovated, the unit features clean white walls and newly-refinished matte hardwood flooring. The kitchen has stainless countertops, a stove, refrigerator, and there is in-unit laundry. Right outside the windows find Central Plaza, the hub of Chinatown offering an ever-evolving scene of culture, dining and nightlife. Well-suited for mass-transit, this apartment is near bus lines and the Metro Gold Line, just minutes from the center of Downtown LA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 CHUNG KING Court have any available units?
504 CHUNG KING Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 CHUNG KING Court have?
Some of 504 CHUNG KING Court's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 CHUNG KING Court currently offering any rent specials?
504 CHUNG KING Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 CHUNG KING Court pet-friendly?
No, 504 CHUNG KING Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 504 CHUNG KING Court offer parking?
No, 504 CHUNG KING Court does not offer parking.
Does 504 CHUNG KING Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 CHUNG KING Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 CHUNG KING Court have a pool?
No, 504 CHUNG KING Court does not have a pool.
Does 504 CHUNG KING Court have accessible units?
No, 504 CHUNG KING Court does not have accessible units.
Does 504 CHUNG KING Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 CHUNG KING Court does not have units with dishwashers.

