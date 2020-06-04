504 CHUNG KING Court

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Available for lease, this renovated one-bedroom apartment places you in the heart of Chinatown, the happening northern section of Downtown LA. The unique second level walk-up fronts an open-air plaza where a burbling fountain is surrounded by boutiques, restaurants, art galleries and creative office spaces. Freshly renovated, the unit features clean white walls and newly-refinished matte hardwood flooring. The kitchen has stainless countertops, a stove, refrigerator, and there is in-unit laundry. Right outside the windows find Central Plaza, the hub of Chinatown offering an ever-evolving scene of culture, dining and nightlife. Well-suited for mass-transit, this apartment is near bus lines and the Metro Gold Line, just minutes from the center of Downtown LA.