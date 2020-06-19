All apartments in Los Angeles
5024 Balboa Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5024 Balboa Boulevard

5024 Balboa Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

5024 Balboa Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
garage
Walk in distance to Ventura Blvd shopping restaurants 101 FWY and Encino Charter school - completely remodeled in a highly desirable heart of Encino surrounded by million dollars homes - modern style new kitchen with stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. washer and dryer - large living room with fireplace and recessed lighting, completely remodeled bathrooms with top of the line tile work and accessories - central heat and AC - two car garage and long drive way gated with remote control - large lot grassy area for kids play ground - this one of a kind very special property could be use as residential or home office will not last don't wait will go fast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5024 Balboa Boulevard have any available units?
5024 Balboa Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5024 Balboa Boulevard have?
Some of 5024 Balboa Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5024 Balboa Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5024 Balboa Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5024 Balboa Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5024 Balboa Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5024 Balboa Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5024 Balboa Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5024 Balboa Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5024 Balboa Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5024 Balboa Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5024 Balboa Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5024 Balboa Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5024 Balboa Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5024 Balboa Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5024 Balboa Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
