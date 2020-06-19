5024 Balboa Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground garage

Walk in distance to Ventura Blvd shopping restaurants 101 FWY and Encino Charter school - completely remodeled in a highly desirable heart of Encino surrounded by million dollars homes - modern style new kitchen with stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. washer and dryer - large living room with fireplace and recessed lighting, completely remodeled bathrooms with top of the line tile work and accessories - central heat and AC - two car garage and long drive way gated with remote control - large lot grassy area for kids play ground - this one of a kind very special property could be use as residential or home office will not last don't wait will go fast.