5024 Balboa Boulevard

Amenities
Walk in distance to Ventura Blvd shopping restaurants 101 FWY and Encino Charter school - completely remodeled in a highly desirable heart of Encino surrounded by million dollars homes - modern style new kitchen with stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. washer and dryer - large living room with fireplace and recessed lighting, completely remodeled bathrooms with top of the line tile work and accessories - central heat and AC - two car garage and long drive way gated with remote control - large lot grassy area for kids play ground - this one of a kind very special property could be use as residential or home office will not last don't wait will go fast.