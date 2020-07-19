All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

5021 S. Purdue Ave.

5021 Purdue Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

5021 Purdue Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90230
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5021 S. Purdue Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90230 - 5021 S. Purdue Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90230

Beautiful bungalow house with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms in prime Culver City. The house is located in a neighborhood friendly to young professionals as well as families that has great access to Mar Vista, Santa Monica and Marina Del Rey. Renting for the low price of $4,200.00 a month.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call the Property Manager at 310-815-9015 or email Management@benleedsproperties.com.

KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: Detached garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: 1 month (OAC)
Pets Policy: Cats & Dogs OK
Laundry: W/D hook-ups
Property Type: Single Family Residence

Living Area
Hardwood floors with large windows and great natural light looking out onto the landscaped and fenced front yard.

Kitchen
Hardwood floors with stainless steel sink, dishwasher, stove and microwave included. Tons of cabinetry to allow for storage complimented with tiled backsplashes.

Dining Room
Quaint dining nook with hardwood floors and tremendous amounts of natural light overlooking the private backyard.

Bathrooms
Master and Guest baths with tiled flooring; both are full baths with vanities, medicine cabinets and bath/shower combos.

Interior
Central A/C. Dedicated laundry room with tile floors and W/D hook-ups. Master bedroom includes a ceiling fan and private access to rear patio and all bedrooms have sliding, mirrored closet doors.

Exterior
Detached, finished garage with space for both parking and storage located in the rear of the home with gated entry from street. Backyard is private, handsomely landscaped and is overlooked by the attached patio. The front yard is enclosed with a picturesque white picket fence and includes mature trees, a water feature and beautiful landscaping.

Security deposit is at least 1 month (equal to 1 month rent) & is determined by your application. An application fee of $30 (cashiers check or money order) is required as well as a picture ID & Social Security Number (either your actual card or pay stub showing your full social). No evictions or bankruptcies, no matter what the circumstance. Please call us if you have any questions.

Pet Policy:
Cat and Dogs friendly under 25 lbs. (weight at maturity); No aggressive breeds: Chows, Pit Bulls, Dobermans, Rottweilers, German Shepard, and a mix of aggressive breeds.

Other Terms and Requirements:
1-year lease term; Security deposit is determined by your credit, typically 1-month rent; Online Application is preferred and can be processed faster than a paper application; $30 Application fee per person (18 years and older) can be paid with credit or debit card for online application or with money order and cashier check for paper application; No evictions; No foreclosures / bankruptcies in the last 5 years; Two (2) forms of current government issued ID: Drivers License, Passport, SSN card, Military ID, Visa, etc.; Proof of Income: last 3 months of check stubs, or checking / saving account, or current W2. Renters insurance is required.

Equal Housing Opportunity Provider

*Pricing and availability is subject to change without notice*
*Pictures not be of exact unit (Interior photos may vary slightly from unit to unit)*

(RLNE4646065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5021 S. Purdue Ave. have any available units?
5021 S. Purdue Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5021 S. Purdue Ave. have?
Some of 5021 S. Purdue Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5021 S. Purdue Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5021 S. Purdue Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5021 S. Purdue Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5021 S. Purdue Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 5021 S. Purdue Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5021 S. Purdue Ave. offers parking.
Does 5021 S. Purdue Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5021 S. Purdue Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5021 S. Purdue Ave. have a pool?
No, 5021 S. Purdue Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5021 S. Purdue Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5021 S. Purdue Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5021 S. Purdue Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5021 S. Purdue Ave. has units with dishwashers.
