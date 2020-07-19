Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5021 S. Purdue Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90230 - 5021 S. Purdue Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90230



Beautiful bungalow house with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms in prime Culver City. The house is located in a neighborhood friendly to young professionals as well as families that has great access to Mar Vista, Santa Monica and Marina Del Rey. Renting for the low price of $4,200.00 a month.



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call the Property Manager at 310-815-9015 or email Management@benleedsproperties.com.



KEY FEATURES

Bedrooms: 3 Beds

Bathrooms: 2 Baths

Parking: Detached garage

Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)

Deposit: 1 month (OAC)

Pets Policy: Cats & Dogs OK

Laundry: W/D hook-ups

Property Type: Single Family Residence



Living Area

Hardwood floors with large windows and great natural light looking out onto the landscaped and fenced front yard.



Kitchen

Hardwood floors with stainless steel sink, dishwasher, stove and microwave included. Tons of cabinetry to allow for storage complimented with tiled backsplashes.



Dining Room

Quaint dining nook with hardwood floors and tremendous amounts of natural light overlooking the private backyard.



Bathrooms

Master and Guest baths with tiled flooring; both are full baths with vanities, medicine cabinets and bath/shower combos.



Interior

Central A/C. Dedicated laundry room with tile floors and W/D hook-ups. Master bedroom includes a ceiling fan and private access to rear patio and all bedrooms have sliding, mirrored closet doors.



Exterior

Detached, finished garage with space for both parking and storage located in the rear of the home with gated entry from street. Backyard is private, handsomely landscaped and is overlooked by the attached patio. The front yard is enclosed with a picturesque white picket fence and includes mature trees, a water feature and beautiful landscaping.



Security deposit is at least 1 month (equal to 1 month rent) & is determined by your application. An application fee of $30 (cashiers check or money order) is required as well as a picture ID & Social Security Number (either your actual card or pay stub showing your full social). No evictions or bankruptcies, no matter what the circumstance. Please call us if you have any questions.



Pet Policy:

Cat and Dogs friendly under 25 lbs. (weight at maturity); No aggressive breeds: Chows, Pit Bulls, Dobermans, Rottweilers, German Shepard, and a mix of aggressive breeds.



Other Terms and Requirements:

1-year lease term; Security deposit is determined by your credit, typically 1-month rent; Online Application is preferred and can be processed faster than a paper application; $30 Application fee per person (18 years and older) can be paid with credit or debit card for online application or with money order and cashier check for paper application; No evictions; No foreclosures / bankruptcies in the last 5 years; Two (2) forms of current government issued ID: Drivers License, Passport, SSN card, Military ID, Visa, etc.; Proof of Income: last 3 months of check stubs, or checking / saving account, or current W2. Renters insurance is required.



Equal Housing Opportunity Provider



*Pricing and availability is subject to change without notice*

*Pictures not be of exact unit (Interior photos may vary slightly from unit to unit)*



(RLNE4646065)