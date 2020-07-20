All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
502 Vernon Ave
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

502 Vernon Ave

502 Vernon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

502 Vernon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Available 11/15/19 Traditional 1000 plus square foot Modern Bungalow with separate studio space. Original Douglass Fir windows and trim, open concept, high ceilings with skylights and exposed beams, new appliances, new hardwood floors, black and white tile kitchen and bathroom. Studio spaced is a finished garage with exposed beams, skylights and 1/2 bath and laundry station perfect for studio or office space as well as additional storage. Good size bathroom with deep tub. Small, private oasis yard with high bougainvillea walls. Larger bedroom has french doors to yard. Smaller bedroom has french doors onto main living space making it a lovely bedroom, office or additional living space. Amazing neighborhood. 2 blocks from Rose Avenue, 5 blocks from beach and 7 minute walk to Abbot Kinney or Lincoln Blvd. This house is perfect for a couple, as each person could have their own private work area. Dog considered with small additional deposit and signing of pet policy.

Owner provides landscape maintenance. Tenant pays all utilities.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/venice-ca?lid=12676495

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5223906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Vernon Ave have any available units?
502 Vernon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 Vernon Ave have?
Some of 502 Vernon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Vernon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
502 Vernon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Vernon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 Vernon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 502 Vernon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 502 Vernon Ave offers parking.
Does 502 Vernon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 502 Vernon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Vernon Ave have a pool?
Yes, 502 Vernon Ave has a pool.
Does 502 Vernon Ave have accessible units?
No, 502 Vernon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Vernon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 Vernon Ave has units with dishwashers.
