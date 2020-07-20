502 Vernon Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub pet friendly

Available 11/15/19 Traditional 1000 plus square foot Modern Bungalow with separate studio space. Original Douglass Fir windows and trim, open concept, high ceilings with skylights and exposed beams, new appliances, new hardwood floors, black and white tile kitchen and bathroom. Studio spaced is a finished garage with exposed beams, skylights and 1/2 bath and laundry station perfect for studio or office space as well as additional storage. Good size bathroom with deep tub. Small, private oasis yard with high bougainvillea walls. Larger bedroom has french doors to yard. Smaller bedroom has french doors onto main living space making it a lovely bedroom, office or additional living space. Amazing neighborhood. 2 blocks from Rose Avenue, 5 blocks from beach and 7 minute walk to Abbot Kinney or Lincoln Blvd. This house is perfect for a couple, as each person could have their own private work area. Dog considered with small additional deposit and signing of pet policy.



Owner provides landscape maintenance. Tenant pays all utilities.



No Pets Allowed



