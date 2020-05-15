5019 MAPLEWOOD Avenue

Amenities
Welcome to your new home! Beautiful, brand new construction, three bedroom plus loft, with two full bathrooms upstairs, and a quarter bathroom downstairs. Unit is a spacious, three level condo with personal access to the garage that has 2 assigned parking spaces. Condo features engineered wood flooring throughout the home, along with tiled bathrooms. Kitchen has quartz countertops, and Bosch appliances, and will be delivered with fridge and washer/dryer. Condo has never been lived in, and this is the first unit available for lease in the building.