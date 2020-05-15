5019 MAPLEWOOD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Welcome to your new home! Beautiful, brand new construction, three bedroom plus loft, with two full bathrooms upstairs, and a quarter bathroom downstairs. Unit is a spacious, three level condo with personal access to the garage that has 2 assigned parking spaces. Condo features engineered wood flooring throughout the home, along with tiled bathrooms. Kitchen has quartz countertops, and Bosch appliances, and will be delivered with fridge and washer/dryer. Condo has never been lived in, and this is the first unit available for lease in the building.