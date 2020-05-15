All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:36 PM

5019 MAPLEWOOD Avenue

5019 Maplewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5019 Maplewood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Welcome to your new home! Beautiful, brand new construction, three bedroom plus loft, with two full bathrooms upstairs, and a quarter bathroom downstairs. Unit is a spacious, three level condo with personal access to the garage that has 2 assigned parking spaces. Condo features engineered wood flooring throughout the home, along with tiled bathrooms. Kitchen has quartz countertops, and Bosch appliances, and will be delivered with fridge and washer/dryer. Condo has never been lived in, and this is the first unit available for lease in the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5019 MAPLEWOOD Avenue have any available units?
5019 MAPLEWOOD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5019 MAPLEWOOD Avenue have?
Some of 5019 MAPLEWOOD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5019 MAPLEWOOD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5019 MAPLEWOOD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5019 MAPLEWOOD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5019 MAPLEWOOD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5019 MAPLEWOOD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5019 MAPLEWOOD Avenue offers parking.
Does 5019 MAPLEWOOD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5019 MAPLEWOOD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5019 MAPLEWOOD Avenue have a pool?
No, 5019 MAPLEWOOD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5019 MAPLEWOOD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5019 MAPLEWOOD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5019 MAPLEWOOD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5019 MAPLEWOOD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
