Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5010 TOPANGA CANYON Boulevard
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

5010 TOPANGA CANYON Boulevard

5010 Topanga Canyon Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5010 Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

new construction
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Brand New Construction!! This stunning property has everything your looking for! Boasting 2000sq ft of living space this beautiful 3bd/3.5ba has it all! Enjoy spacious rooms with large closets! High ceiling create a grandiose feel while natural light floods the space through your over sized windows! Your modern kitchen provides stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, designer backsplash and dining area! Large living spaces and modern open floorpan provide extra luxury to the space. While you attached garage with direct access makes for a convenient feature you can't live without. Other features include Tankless water heater, central air and heat and so much more. Just minutes to the Village and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5010 TOPANGA CANYON Boulevard have any available units?
5010 TOPANGA CANYON Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5010 TOPANGA CANYON Boulevard have?
Some of 5010 TOPANGA CANYON Boulevard's amenities include new construction, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5010 TOPANGA CANYON Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5010 TOPANGA CANYON Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5010 TOPANGA CANYON Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5010 TOPANGA CANYON Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5010 TOPANGA CANYON Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5010 TOPANGA CANYON Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5010 TOPANGA CANYON Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5010 TOPANGA CANYON Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5010 TOPANGA CANYON Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5010 TOPANGA CANYON Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5010 TOPANGA CANYON Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5010 TOPANGA CANYON Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5010 TOPANGA CANYON Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 5010 TOPANGA CANYON Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

