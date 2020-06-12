501 S. Berendo St..

Amenities
This listing is for a 10 month sublease takeover for a spacious 1 bedroom unit that is centrally located in Koreatown. Cross streets are 5th Ave & Berendo Street. Super close to Ralphs, walking distance to the metro, less than a 5 min drive to the freeway. Bars & restaurants right down the street. You cant beat this location!
2 tandem parking spots in garage.
Laundry in Building.
Pets Allowed for a fee.
Central AC.
Credit Check required. UTILITIES NOT INCLUDED.
Contact to apply. The apartment will be available on November 1st.