Last updated November 4 2019 at 9:45 AM

501 S. Berendo St.

501 South Berendo Street · No Longer Available
Location

501 South Berendo Street, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This listing is for a 10 month sublease takeover for a spacious 1 bedroom unit that is centrally located in Koreatown. Cross streets are 5th Ave & Berendo Street. Super close to Ralphs, walking distance to the metro, less than a 5 min drive to the freeway. Bars & restaurants right down the street. You cant beat this location!

2 tandem parking spots in garage.
Laundry in Building.
Pets Allowed for a fee.
Central AC.

Credit Check required. UTILITIES NOT INCLUDED.

Contact to apply. The apartment will be available on November 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 501 S. Berendo St. have any available units?
501 S. Berendo St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 S. Berendo St. have?
Some of 501 S. Berendo St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 S. Berendo St. currently offering any rent specials?
501 S. Berendo St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 S. Berendo St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 S. Berendo St. is pet friendly.
Does 501 S. Berendo St. offer parking?
Yes, 501 S. Berendo St. offers parking.
Does 501 S. Berendo St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 S. Berendo St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 S. Berendo St. have a pool?
No, 501 S. Berendo St. does not have a pool.
Does 501 S. Berendo St. have accessible units?
No, 501 S. Berendo St. does not have accessible units.
Does 501 S. Berendo St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 S. Berendo St. does not have units with dishwashers.

