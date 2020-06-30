5009 FRANKLIN Avenue

Amenities

Enter this beautifully furnished 3 BD, 2 BA, 2500 SF charming 1920s duplex, centrally located in the heart of Los Feliz. Replete with architectural balconies overlooking private gardens and the fables Griffith Observatory, views and privacy awaits. Rich wooden floors throughout and ceramic tiles adorn the kitchen and the bathrooms. Prepare meals in your fully equipped kitchen, and enjoy the convenience of in-unit W/D. Full of character and charm. Walking distance to upscale restaurants and Griffith Park. Enjoy hip, local boutiques, coffee shops and theaters on Vermont Ave, between Franklin and Hollywood, or Hillhurst corridor between Los Feliz Blvd. and Prospect Ave. Short drive to Pantages, Kodak Theater and Hollywood Ball. Fifteen minute drive to DTLA, Glendale, Studio City, and West Hollywood.