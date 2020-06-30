All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 20 2020 at 2:30 PM

5009 FRANKLIN Avenue

5009 Franklin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5009 Franklin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
media room
Enter this beautifully furnished 3 BD, 2 BA, 2500 SF charming 1920s duplex, centrally located in the heart of Los Feliz. Replete with architectural balconies overlooking private gardens and the fables Griffith Observatory, views and privacy awaits. Rich wooden floors throughout and ceramic tiles adorn the kitchen and the bathrooms. Prepare meals in your fully equipped kitchen, and enjoy the convenience of in-unit W/D. Full of character and charm. Walking distance to upscale restaurants and Griffith Park. Enjoy hip, local boutiques, coffee shops and theaters on Vermont Ave, between Franklin and Hollywood, or Hillhurst corridor between Los Feliz Blvd. and Prospect Ave. Short drive to Pantages, Kodak Theater and Hollywood Ball. Fifteen minute drive to DTLA, Glendale, Studio City, and West Hollywood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

