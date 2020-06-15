5000 S Centinela Ave. Unit 117

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool bike storage guest parking sauna

Upper unit with balcony in resort style living complex. Pool, gym, Jacuzzi and much more! - Spacious and bright condo in the Marina Gateway Condominiums. Private balcony, perfect for entertaining or for those lazy summer nights. Radiant heat throughout the unit. The Master bedroom features a fantastic tailor-made walk-in closet, with plenty of storage compartments. The dazzling kitchen comes with dishwasher, electric stove and built-in microwave. Unit comes with Tandem parking for two vehicles and one storage bin. There is also guest parking in the complex. There are laundry facilities onsite. Landlord pays for water and trash. Sorry, no pets.



The Marina Gateway offers Resort-style living, including: pool, Jacuzzi, gym, saunas, and lush landscaped courtyards, plus nearby Ballona Creek bike path! An easy drive to Venice, Santa Monica, Marina Del Rey, Culver City and the South Bay beaches. The building also offers a separate bike room, a laundry room with HE machines, secured intercom entry and gated parking with automatic gate.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2391314)