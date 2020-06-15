All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5000 S Centinela Ave. Unit 117.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5000 S Centinela Ave. Unit 117
Last updated September 15 2019 at 11:23 AM

5000 S Centinela Ave. Unit 117

5000 S Centinela Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Marina Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5000 S Centinela Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bike storage
guest parking
sauna
Upper unit with balcony in resort style living complex. Pool, gym, Jacuzzi and much more! - Spacious and bright condo in the Marina Gateway Condominiums. Private balcony, perfect for entertaining or for those lazy summer nights. Radiant heat throughout the unit. The Master bedroom features a fantastic tailor-made walk-in closet, with plenty of storage compartments. The dazzling kitchen comes with dishwasher, electric stove and built-in microwave. Unit comes with Tandem parking for two vehicles and one storage bin. There is also guest parking in the complex. There are laundry facilities onsite. Landlord pays for water and trash. Sorry, no pets.

The Marina Gateway offers Resort-style living, including: pool, Jacuzzi, gym, saunas, and lush landscaped courtyards, plus nearby Ballona Creek bike path! An easy drive to Venice, Santa Monica, Marina Del Rey, Culver City and the South Bay beaches. The building also offers a separate bike room, a laundry room with HE machines, secured intercom entry and gated parking with automatic gate.

******************************************************************************
Howard Management Group does not guarantee the accuracy of the information concerning the conditions or features of the property. Renter is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection. BRE ID NUMBER: 01521497

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2391314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5000 S Centinela Ave. Unit 117 have any available units?
5000 S Centinela Ave. Unit 117 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5000 S Centinela Ave. Unit 117 have?
Some of 5000 S Centinela Ave. Unit 117's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5000 S Centinela Ave. Unit 117 currently offering any rent specials?
5000 S Centinela Ave. Unit 117 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5000 S Centinela Ave. Unit 117 pet-friendly?
No, 5000 S Centinela Ave. Unit 117 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5000 S Centinela Ave. Unit 117 offer parking?
Yes, 5000 S Centinela Ave. Unit 117 offers parking.
Does 5000 S Centinela Ave. Unit 117 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5000 S Centinela Ave. Unit 117 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5000 S Centinela Ave. Unit 117 have a pool?
Yes, 5000 S Centinela Ave. Unit 117 has a pool.
Does 5000 S Centinela Ave. Unit 117 have accessible units?
No, 5000 S Centinela Ave. Unit 117 does not have accessible units.
Does 5000 S Centinela Ave. Unit 117 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5000 S Centinela Ave. Unit 117 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canvas LA
138 N Beaudry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
1454 W. 3rd St
1454 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
AVA North Hollywood
5077 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College