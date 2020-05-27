All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5000 Argus Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5000 Argus Drive
Last updated July 31 2019 at 12:59 AM

5000 Argus Drive

5000 Argus Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5000 Argus Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Eagle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Adorable Vintage Eagle Rock Cottage near to all that is hip and cool about Eagle Rock! Just south of the Blvd on a quiet street, is this 3 level 1920's cottage style house with loads of original character details such as hardwood floors and wood windows as well as modern conveniences such as Central HVAC, some recessed lighting and a fun flexible floorplan. There are 2 Bedrooms and a full Bathroom on the main floor as well as a charming Living Room and Dining Room that has a period inspired built-in storage hutch. The vintage style Kitchen has plentiful built-in storage, stainless appliances and a classic O'Keefe & Merritt stove. The 3rd Bedroom upstairs is an awesome large private finished attic with walk-in closet, separate wall A/C unit and beautiful views of the foothills. The large lower level light-filled Family Room that walks out to a big patio and grassy yard features cool concrete floors, huge sliding glass doors, a bathroom w/ shower and the laundry room w/ included stackable washer/dryer. The expansive backyard has lots of space to be creative and features a 400 sf detached climate controlled Studio/Office/SheShed bonus room (not included in 1700 sq ft listed). Great for all sorts of hobbyists or work-from-home types. Additionally there is a 1-car garage for storage only, two patios (one covered), plenty of sunny space for veggie gardens and a big shaded relaxation area under a majestic oak canopy. Lots of off-street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5000 Argus Drive have any available units?
5000 Argus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5000 Argus Drive have?
Some of 5000 Argus Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5000 Argus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5000 Argus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5000 Argus Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5000 Argus Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5000 Argus Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5000 Argus Drive offers parking.
Does 5000 Argus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5000 Argus Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5000 Argus Drive have a pool?
No, 5000 Argus Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5000 Argus Drive have accessible units?
No, 5000 Argus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5000 Argus Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5000 Argus Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College