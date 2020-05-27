5000 Argus Drive

Amenities

Adorable Vintage Eagle Rock Cottage near to all that is hip and cool about Eagle Rock! Just south of the Blvd on a quiet street, is this 3 level 1920's cottage style house with loads of original character details such as hardwood floors and wood windows as well as modern conveniences such as Central HVAC, some recessed lighting and a fun flexible floorplan. There are 2 Bedrooms and a full Bathroom on the main floor as well as a charming Living Room and Dining Room that has a period inspired built-in storage hutch. The vintage style Kitchen has plentiful built-in storage, stainless appliances and a classic O'Keefe & Merritt stove. The 3rd Bedroom upstairs is an awesome large private finished attic with walk-in closet, separate wall A/C unit and beautiful views of the foothills. The large lower level light-filled Family Room that walks out to a big patio and grassy yard features cool concrete floors, huge sliding glass doors, a bathroom w/ shower and the laundry room w/ included stackable washer/dryer. The expansive backyard has lots of space to be creative and features a 400 sf detached climate controlled Studio/Office/SheShed bonus room (not included in 1700 sq ft listed). Great for all sorts of hobbyists or work-from-home types. Additionally there is a 1-car garage for storage only, two patios (one covered), plenty of sunny space for veggie gardens and a big shaded relaxation area under a majestic oak canopy. Lots of off-street parking.