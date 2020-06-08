All apartments in Los Angeles
500 MOLINO Street

500 Molino St
Location

500 Molino St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Historic Cultural

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
Welcome to the Molino Street Lofts, located in DTLA's Artist District. Unit #215 is a corner unit, spanning over 2,600+ sq ft on a single level. Original hardwood floors, massive exposed brick walls, steel post and beams, private balcony overlooking the Historic 4th Street Bridge are just some of the attributes this rare find has to offer . The building has a rooftop pool and lounge, sun terrace, fitness room, secured entrance and gated on-site parking. A quick stroll to the highly anticipated At Mateo development, Zinc Cafe, Blue Bottle Roasters, Hauser Wirth and Schimmel gallery, Bavel, Bestia, Little Tokyo, Metro Stations and the upcoming Soho House.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 MOLINO Street have any available units?
500 MOLINO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 MOLINO Street have?
Some of 500 MOLINO Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 MOLINO Street currently offering any rent specials?
500 MOLINO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 MOLINO Street pet-friendly?
No, 500 MOLINO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 500 MOLINO Street offer parking?
Yes, 500 MOLINO Street offers parking.
Does 500 MOLINO Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 MOLINO Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 MOLINO Street have a pool?
Yes, 500 MOLINO Street has a pool.
Does 500 MOLINO Street have accessible units?
No, 500 MOLINO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 500 MOLINO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 MOLINO Street has units with dishwashers.
