500 MOLINO Street

Welcome to the Molino Street Lofts, located in DTLA's Artist District. Unit #215 is a corner unit, spanning over 2,600+ sq ft on a single level. Original hardwood floors, massive exposed brick walls, steel post and beams, private balcony overlooking the Historic 4th Street Bridge are just some of the attributes this rare find has to offer . The building has a rooftop pool and lounge, sun terrace, fitness room, secured entrance and gated on-site parking. A quick stroll to the highly anticipated At Mateo development, Zinc Cafe, Blue Bottle Roasters, Hauser Wirth and Schimmel gallery, Bavel, Bestia, Little Tokyo, Metro Stations and the upcoming Soho House.