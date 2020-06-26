All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 6 2019 at 9:53 AM

4951 HARTWICK Street

4951 Hartwick Street · No Longer Available
Location

4951 Hartwick Street, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Eagle Rock

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 1927 Craftsman bungalow for rent in Eagle Rock! Character and style are imbued in the hardwood floors, an Arts & Crafts tile fireplace, lots of original windows, and built-in cabinets in the formal dining room. The updated kitchen looks onto the rear deck and has stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage. There are two bedrooms and a full bath on the main level. Downstairs is a separate permitted dwelling space with kitchenette and three-quarter bath, perfect for a home studio/office or guests. The private back yard is accessed from a deck off the kitchen with sunset views, and there is a covered dining area, lawn and a space for gardening. The 1-car garage has laundry hookups and is located at the end of the long driveway, which provides off-street parking for at least a couple of cars. Other features include central air and heat, attic storage space with pull-down ladder, and a location convenient to Trader Joe`s, Little Beast, Cindy`s Diner, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4951 HARTWICK Street have any available units?
4951 HARTWICK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4951 HARTWICK Street have?
Some of 4951 HARTWICK Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4951 HARTWICK Street currently offering any rent specials?
4951 HARTWICK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4951 HARTWICK Street pet-friendly?
No, 4951 HARTWICK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4951 HARTWICK Street offer parking?
Yes, 4951 HARTWICK Street offers parking.
Does 4951 HARTWICK Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4951 HARTWICK Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4951 HARTWICK Street have a pool?
No, 4951 HARTWICK Street does not have a pool.
Does 4951 HARTWICK Street have accessible units?
No, 4951 HARTWICK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4951 HARTWICK Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4951 HARTWICK Street does not have units with dishwashers.
