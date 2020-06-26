4951 HARTWICK Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 1927 Craftsman bungalow for rent in Eagle Rock! Character and style are imbued in the hardwood floors, an Arts & Crafts tile fireplace, lots of original windows, and built-in cabinets in the formal dining room. The updated kitchen looks onto the rear deck and has stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage. There are two bedrooms and a full bath on the main level. Downstairs is a separate permitted dwelling space with kitchenette and three-quarter bath, perfect for a home studio/office or guests. The private back yard is accessed from a deck off the kitchen with sunset views, and there is a covered dining area, lawn and a space for gardening. The 1-car garage has laundry hookups and is located at the end of the long driveway, which provides off-street parking for at least a couple of cars. Other features include central air and heat, attic storage space with pull-down ladder, and a location convenient to Trader Joe`s, Little Beast, Cindy`s Diner, and more!