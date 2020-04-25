4929 Zelzah Ave

Amenities
South of Ventura Blvd, Encino 3 Bed Room Remodeled - Property Id: 110822
Goregeous and Prestigous Remodeled South of the Boulevard Encino Home. 3BR + 2BA single story, light and bright throughout, great open floor plan; living room w/fireplace and bar, hardwood floors, recess lighting, central air, copper plumbing; gourmet kitchen with newly upgraded cabinetry, w/dishwasher, stove/oven; washer/dryer; bedrooms w/ plenty of closet space; private yard; 2 car garage + driveway for parking; backyard with fruit trees, automated sprinklers, quiet neighborhood, walking distance to shopping center. Live in this gorgeous home in the finest area of Encino. Available in Mid April. Shown by appointment only. Call, Please Do Not Disturb Tenants
No Dogs Allowed
