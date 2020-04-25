All apartments in Los Angeles
4929 Zelzah Ave
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

4929 Zelzah Ave

4929 Zelzah Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4929 Zelzah Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
South of Ventura Blvd, Encino 3 Bed Room Remodeled - Property Id: 110822

Goregeous and Prestigous Remodeled South of the Boulevard Encino Home. 3BR + 2BA single story, light and bright throughout, great open floor plan; living room w/fireplace and bar, hardwood floors, recess lighting, central air, copper plumbing; gourmet kitchen with newly upgraded cabinetry, w/dishwasher, stove/oven; washer/dryer; bedrooms w/ plenty of closet space; private yard; 2 car garage + driveway for parking; backyard with fruit trees, automated sprinklers, quiet neighborhood, walking distance to shopping center. Live in this gorgeous home in the finest area of Encino. Available in Mid April. Shown by appointment only. Call, Please Do Not Disturb Tenants
No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4929 Zelzah Ave have any available units?
4929 Zelzah Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4929 Zelzah Ave have?
Some of 4929 Zelzah Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4929 Zelzah Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4929 Zelzah Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4929 Zelzah Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4929 Zelzah Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4929 Zelzah Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4929 Zelzah Ave offers parking.
Does 4929 Zelzah Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4929 Zelzah Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4929 Zelzah Ave have a pool?
No, 4929 Zelzah Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4929 Zelzah Ave have accessible units?
No, 4929 Zelzah Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4929 Zelzah Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4929 Zelzah Ave has units with dishwashers.
