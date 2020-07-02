4919 Laurel Canyon Boulevard

Amenities

Absolutely stunning 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome located in Valley Village/ Studio City location. This stunning home features deep rich cherry hardwood floors throughout, a designer kitchen including custom soft close pull out cabinetry,beautiful granite countertops, all stainless steel appliances, and recessed lighting. A separate dining room and extremely spacious living room with built-in book shelves and gas fireplace. beautifully remodeled throughout. You will love the stunning dual master suites and completely remodeled bathrooms featuring granite counters and glass enclosed shower and custom paint.The additional features include recessed lighting, crown molding, custom paint, walk-in closets,sky lights and side by side washer and dryer All appliances are included. The location is stellar just one block from riverside drive you are literally walking distance from Gelson's market 101 freeway access and shops and restaurants. This is a perfect home for roommates. available for immediate move -in.