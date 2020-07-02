All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:32 AM

4919 Laurel Canyon Boulevard

4919 Laurel Canyon Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4919 Laurel Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Absolutely stunning 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome located in Valley Village/ Studio City location. This stunning home features deep rich cherry hardwood floors throughout, a designer kitchen including custom soft close pull out cabinetry,beautiful granite countertops, all stainless steel appliances, and recessed lighting. A separate dining room and extremely spacious living room with built-in book shelves and gas fireplace. beautifully remodeled throughout. You will love the stunning dual master suites and completely remodeled bathrooms featuring granite counters and glass enclosed shower and custom paint.The additional features include recessed lighting, crown molding, custom paint, walk-in closets,sky lights and side by side washer and dryer All appliances are included. The location is stellar just one block from riverside drive you are literally walking distance from Gelson's market 101 freeway access and shops and restaurants. This is a perfect home for roommates. available for immediate move -in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4919 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have any available units?
4919 Laurel Canyon Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4919 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have?
Some of 4919 Laurel Canyon Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4919 Laurel Canyon Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4919 Laurel Canyon Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4919 Laurel Canyon Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4919 Laurel Canyon Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4919 Laurel Canyon Boulevard offer parking?
No, 4919 Laurel Canyon Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 4919 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4919 Laurel Canyon Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4919 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4919 Laurel Canyon Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4919 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4919 Laurel Canyon Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4919 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4919 Laurel Canyon Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

