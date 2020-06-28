4915 TYRONE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court playground pool hot tub tennis court

Charming unit. Good light. Good neighborhood. 2 bed. 2 full bath. Open floor plan. Private balcony. Newly painted. Large closets. Massive private pool. Hot tub. Good storage. In unit washer and dryer. Across from the Sherman Oaks Recreation Center, offering a lap pool, swim lessons, kids programs, tennis, basketball, baseball, playgrounds, and all this a short walk from Trader Joes and a Westfield Mall, with hundreds of shops. No need for a car when home. Walk-able living. Call / email / ask for listing agent. Agent does not guarantee accuracy of information concerning condition and features of property.