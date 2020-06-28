All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:36 PM

4915 TYRONE Avenue

4915 Tyrone Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4915 Tyrone Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Charming unit. Good light. Good neighborhood. 2 bed. 2 full bath. Open floor plan. Private balcony. Newly painted. Large closets. Massive private pool. Hot tub. Good storage. In unit washer and dryer. Across from the Sherman Oaks Recreation Center, offering a lap pool, swim lessons, kids programs, tennis, basketball, baseball, playgrounds, and all this a short walk from Trader Joes and a Westfield Mall, with hundreds of shops. No need for a car when home. Walk-able living. Call / email / ask for listing agent. Agent does not guarantee accuracy of information concerning condition and features of property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4915 TYRONE Avenue have any available units?
4915 TYRONE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4915 TYRONE Avenue have?
Some of 4915 TYRONE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4915 TYRONE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4915 TYRONE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4915 TYRONE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4915 TYRONE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4915 TYRONE Avenue offer parking?
No, 4915 TYRONE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4915 TYRONE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4915 TYRONE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4915 TYRONE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4915 TYRONE Avenue has a pool.
Does 4915 TYRONE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4915 TYRONE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4915 TYRONE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4915 TYRONE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
