Los Angeles, CA
4854 ALONZO Avenue
4854 ALONZO Avenue

4854 Alonzo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4854 Alonzo Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
One of a kind 2018 ultra-modern smart home just south of Ventura in prime Encino. Enter through the custom 9ft pivot door that leads to grand foyer w/floating stairs & 24' ceilings. Meticulously detailed indoor/outdoor floor plan includes spacious living room w/fireplace, 100 bottle wine bar & floor to ceiling glass pocket doors, kitchen w/breakfast room, waterfall island, custom lacquer cabinetry, built in Miele appliances, walk-in pantry & butlers pass thru to formal dining room. First floor hosts office, theater, en-suite bedroom. Upstairs has open air lounge w/outdoor terrace & wrap around balcony, 3 en-suite bedrooms, large laundry room, European White Oak flooring & channel base molding thru-out. Master suite has bar w/fridge, fireplace, imported walk in center island closet, master spa style bath w/lighted mirror dual sink vanity & huge balcony. Pool/spa, cabana w/ full bath & outdoor kitchen. Smart home w/alarm & 4 exterior cameras, sound system throughout & 3 zoned Nest HVAC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4854 ALONZO Avenue have any available units?
4854 ALONZO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4854 ALONZO Avenue have?
Some of 4854 ALONZO Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4854 ALONZO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4854 ALONZO Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4854 ALONZO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4854 ALONZO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4854 ALONZO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4854 ALONZO Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4854 ALONZO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4854 ALONZO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4854 ALONZO Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4854 ALONZO Avenue has a pool.
Does 4854 ALONZO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4854 ALONZO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4854 ALONZO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4854 ALONZO Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
