4854 ALONZO Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

One of a kind 2018 ultra-modern smart home just south of Ventura in prime Encino. Enter through the custom 9ft pivot door that leads to grand foyer w/floating stairs & 24' ceilings. Meticulously detailed indoor/outdoor floor plan includes spacious living room w/fireplace, 100 bottle wine bar & floor to ceiling glass pocket doors, kitchen w/breakfast room, waterfall island, custom lacquer cabinetry, built in Miele appliances, walk-in pantry & butlers pass thru to formal dining room. First floor hosts office, theater, en-suite bedroom. Upstairs has open air lounge w/outdoor terrace & wrap around balcony, 3 en-suite bedrooms, large laundry room, European White Oak flooring & channel base molding thru-out. Master suite has bar w/fridge, fireplace, imported walk in center island closet, master spa style bath w/lighted mirror dual sink vanity & huge balcony. Pool/spa, cabana w/ full bath & outdoor kitchen. Smart home w/alarm & 4 exterior cameras, sound system throughout & 3 zoned Nest HVAC.