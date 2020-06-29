4845 Agnes Avenue 1/2

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking media room

New Guest House listing! Welcome to your amazing and so charming doll house of a guest property! Best part of Valley Village too! No need to access through the main home (which is not part of lease) ...so private and cozy! Property has everything you could want! 1 bedroom plus 1 bath with 800 Square Feet of flowing living area. New hardwood-like wood Laminate flooring! New Interior paint! Kitchen is amazing and refrigerator is included! Laundry room with washer and dryer! No need to purchase! Cozy up with the brick fireplace. WOW appeal for sure! 'Beadboard' panel ceiling gives class and ambiance. Cedar closet is great too! Built-ins add such an amazing designer appearance! Parking is perfect with 2 car side-by-side access. Brick patio plus a nice dog run! This Guest-House truly is charming! Close to shops, freeways and all the amazing Valley Village restaurants and enchanting clubs and theatres! This is your oasis of Zen!