All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4845 Agnes Avenue 1/2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4845 Agnes Avenue 1/2
Last updated January 23 2020 at 6:17 PM

4845 Agnes Avenue 1/2

4845 Agnes Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Valley Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4845 Agnes Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
dog park
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
media room
New Guest House listing! Welcome to your amazing and so charming doll house of a guest property! Best part of Valley Village too! No need to access through the main home (which is not part of lease) ...so private and cozy! Property has everything you could want! 1 bedroom plus 1 bath with 800 Square Feet of flowing living area. New hardwood-like wood Laminate flooring! New Interior paint! Kitchen is amazing and refrigerator is included! Laundry room with washer and dryer! No need to purchase! Cozy up with the brick fireplace. WOW appeal for sure! 'Beadboard' panel ceiling gives class and ambiance. Cedar closet is great too! Built-ins add such an amazing designer appearance! Parking is perfect with 2 car side-by-side access. Brick patio plus a nice dog run! This Guest-House truly is charming! Close to shops, freeways and all the amazing Valley Village restaurants and enchanting clubs and theatres! This is your oasis of Zen!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4845 Agnes Avenue 1/2 have any available units?
4845 Agnes Avenue 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4845 Agnes Avenue 1/2 have?
Some of 4845 Agnes Avenue 1/2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4845 Agnes Avenue 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
4845 Agnes Avenue 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4845 Agnes Avenue 1/2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4845 Agnes Avenue 1/2 is pet friendly.
Does 4845 Agnes Avenue 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 4845 Agnes Avenue 1/2 offers parking.
Does 4845 Agnes Avenue 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4845 Agnes Avenue 1/2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4845 Agnes Avenue 1/2 have a pool?
No, 4845 Agnes Avenue 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 4845 Agnes Avenue 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 4845 Agnes Avenue 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4845 Agnes Avenue 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4845 Agnes Avenue 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College