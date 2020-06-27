4839 Colfax Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

This stunning apartment will win you over at first sight and no others will come close! The entire unit has been completely remodeled boasting a desirable open concept floor plan, gorgeous hardwood floors and new recessed lighting. In the kitchen you will find brand new appliances, stylish espresso colored cabinets, and flawless granite counters. Your inner chef will thrive with this kitchen setup. After long days, retreat to your generous sized master suite, with a spacious closet to store all personal belongings with ease. Perfectly located for easy access nearby freeways, bus stops, and train station. This rental opportunity will not last long, call today to schedule your personal tour and see how perfect this apartment is for you!