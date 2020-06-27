All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4839 Colfax Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4839 Colfax Ave
Last updated August 8 2019 at 3:18 PM

4839 Colfax Ave

4839 Colfax Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Valley Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4839 Colfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This stunning apartment will win you over at first sight and no others will come close! The entire unit has been completely remodeled boasting a desirable open concept floor plan, gorgeous hardwood floors and new recessed lighting. In the kitchen you will find brand new appliances, stylish espresso colored cabinets, and flawless granite counters. Your inner chef will thrive with this kitchen setup. After long days, retreat to your generous sized master suite, with a spacious closet to store all personal belongings with ease. Perfectly located for easy access nearby freeways, bus stops, and train station. This rental opportunity will not last long, call today to schedule your personal tour and see how perfect this apartment is for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4839 Colfax Ave have any available units?
4839 Colfax Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4839 Colfax Ave have?
Some of 4839 Colfax Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4839 Colfax Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4839 Colfax Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4839 Colfax Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4839 Colfax Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4839 Colfax Ave offer parking?
No, 4839 Colfax Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4839 Colfax Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4839 Colfax Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4839 Colfax Ave have a pool?
No, 4839 Colfax Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4839 Colfax Ave have accessible units?
No, 4839 Colfax Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4839 Colfax Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4839 Colfax Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College