4822 Tilden Ave.

AVAILABLE NOW! Upgraded 5+4 w/GUEST UNIT + appliances! (4822 Tilden) - A bright, attractive home in a desirable neighborhood. Your guest will really love the guest house! Amenities include: open floorplan w/3100 SQF (per owner) w/5BR + 4BA; living room; gourmet kitchen w/stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, double ovens, dishwasher + microwave all included); large center island; family room w/wet bar; master bedroom w/walk-in closet + full bath w/dual sinks; inside laundry w/washer + dryer hook-ups; carpet + hardwood flooring thru-out; central air; backyard w/sprinkler system; gardening service included; guest unit; single car garage w/auto opener + driveway for parking; easy access to the 101; pets considered w/owners approval + addtn'l deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597.



