Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4822 Tilden Ave.

4822 N Tilden Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4822 N Tilden Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW! Upgraded 5+4 w/GUEST UNIT + appliances! (4822 Tilden) - A bright, attractive home in a desirable neighborhood. Your guest will really love the guest house! Amenities include: open floorplan w/3100 SQF (per owner) w/5BR + 4BA; living room; gourmet kitchen w/stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, double ovens, dishwasher + microwave all included); large center island; family room w/wet bar; master bedroom w/walk-in closet + full bath w/dual sinks; inside laundry w/washer + dryer hook-ups; carpet + hardwood flooring thru-out; central air; backyard w/sprinkler system; gardening service included; guest unit; single car garage w/auto opener + driveway for parking; easy access to the 101; pets considered w/owners approval + addtn'l deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597.

(RLNE3246779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4822 Tilden Ave. have any available units?
4822 Tilden Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4822 Tilden Ave. have?
Some of 4822 Tilden Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4822 Tilden Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4822 Tilden Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4822 Tilden Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4822 Tilden Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4822 Tilden Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4822 Tilden Ave. offers parking.
Does 4822 Tilden Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4822 Tilden Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4822 Tilden Ave. have a pool?
No, 4822 Tilden Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4822 Tilden Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4822 Tilden Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4822 Tilden Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4822 Tilden Ave. has units with dishwashers.
