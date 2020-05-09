4776 DON MIGUEL Drive

Amenities

Beautifully Remodeled Baldwin Hills Downstairs Unit In Small 6 Unit BLDG. Unit Has Been Completely Remodeled With New Hardwood Floors, Huge Slider Glass Doors In Living Room, New Kitchen With Soft Close Drawers, New Tile Flooring, and New Appliances. The 2 Full Baths Are All New. Plenty of Storage Space. Unit Will Come With One Car Garage Parking, And Laundry On Site. Owner Will Pay Water. This Unit Is Also Available With Short Term Rental Option, Furnished, And All Utilities Paid. Rate And Deposit Is Increased Due To Short Term Availability.