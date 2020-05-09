All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
4776 DON MIGUEL Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4776 DON MIGUEL Drive

4776 W Don Miguel Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4776 W Don Miguel Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Crenshaw

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully Remodeled Baldwin Hills Downstairs Unit In Small 6 Unit BLDG. Unit Has Been Completely Remodeled With New Hardwood Floors, Huge Slider Glass Doors In Living Room, New Kitchen With Soft Close Drawers, New Tile Flooring, and New Appliances. The 2 Full Baths Are All New. Plenty of Storage Space. Unit Will Come With One Car Garage Parking, And Laundry On Site. Owner Will Pay Water. This Unit Is Also Available With Short Term Rental Option, Furnished, And All Utilities Paid. Rate And Deposit Is Increased Due To Short Term Availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4776 DON MIGUEL Drive have any available units?
4776 DON MIGUEL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4776 DON MIGUEL Drive have?
Some of 4776 DON MIGUEL Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4776 DON MIGUEL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4776 DON MIGUEL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4776 DON MIGUEL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4776 DON MIGUEL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4776 DON MIGUEL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4776 DON MIGUEL Drive offers parking.
Does 4776 DON MIGUEL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4776 DON MIGUEL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4776 DON MIGUEL Drive have a pool?
No, 4776 DON MIGUEL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4776 DON MIGUEL Drive have accessible units?
No, 4776 DON MIGUEL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4776 DON MIGUEL Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4776 DON MIGUEL Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
