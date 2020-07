Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Highly sought after poolside location in Villa Napoli. Beautifully maintained with a totally remodeled kitchen which opens directly into the dining area. High ceilings in Living Room & one mirrored wall. Direct access to private patio. Powder room on 1st level with washer & dryer hookups, 2nd floor features 2 separate bedroom suites. One bedroom has high ceilings & access to poolside balcony. Extra storage in the 2 car side by side garage. Available January 1, 2020.