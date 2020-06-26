4739 LIBBIT Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Extremely private! South of the Blvd. in the heart of Encino.You are walking distance from Ventura Boulevard shops and restaurants. Lanai Elementary School district (buyer to verify). A long gated driveway brings you away from the street. 4 bedrooms and 2 bath. Cooks kitchen with Cherrywood cabinets, Granite counters, double oven, built-in microwave, gas range, dishwasher and washer/dryer hook ups . Hardwood floors in living room with a cozy fireplace. Smooth ceilings, crown moldings and recessed lighting throughout. All bedrooms are large. The bathrooms have been remodeled with granite counters. The screened in patio with Saltillo tiles that leads to a peaceful backyard, has a fire pit and is ideal for entertaining, with mature trees and a large lawn. Attached 2 car garage.