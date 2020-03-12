All apartments in Los Angeles
4738 LA VILLA MARINA
4738 LA VILLA MARINA

4738 La Villa Marina · No Longer Available
Location

4738 La Villa Marina, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Located in coveted Marina del Rey, this spacious condo boasts resort-style amenities & a prime location in sought-after Silicon Beach. Step inside to an open living area, complete with newly re-finished hardwood floors, ample natural light, elegant French doors & an inviting fireplace. Continue on the first level to find the kitchen, equipped with granite counters, updated appliances, lots of cabinet space & a breakfast nook for busy mornings on the go. An enclosed patio area off of the living area completes the first level. Head upstairs to the second level to find a sizable master suite, with a roomy en suite and large closet. Addt'l details of this home include a second bedroom & full bathroom on the upper level, downstairs powder room & in-unit laundry. With a newly painted interior, updated bathroom counters & new locks, this condo is move-in ready & is only minutes to LAX, Playa del Rey's shores & Silicon Beach's bustling tech hub!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4738 LA VILLA MARINA have any available units?
4738 LA VILLA MARINA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4738 LA VILLA MARINA have?
Some of 4738 LA VILLA MARINA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4738 LA VILLA MARINA currently offering any rent specials?
4738 LA VILLA MARINA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4738 LA VILLA MARINA pet-friendly?
No, 4738 LA VILLA MARINA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4738 LA VILLA MARINA offer parking?
Yes, 4738 LA VILLA MARINA offers parking.
Does 4738 LA VILLA MARINA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4738 LA VILLA MARINA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4738 LA VILLA MARINA have a pool?
Yes, 4738 LA VILLA MARINA has a pool.
Does 4738 LA VILLA MARINA have accessible units?
No, 4738 LA VILLA MARINA does not have accessible units.
Does 4738 LA VILLA MARINA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4738 LA VILLA MARINA has units with dishwashers.
