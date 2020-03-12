4738 LA VILLA MARINA

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Located in coveted Marina del Rey, this spacious condo boasts resort-style amenities & a prime location in sought-after Silicon Beach. Step inside to an open living area, complete with newly re-finished hardwood floors, ample natural light, elegant French doors & an inviting fireplace. Continue on the first level to find the kitchen, equipped with granite counters, updated appliances, lots of cabinet space & a breakfast nook for busy mornings on the go. An enclosed patio area off of the living area completes the first level. Head upstairs to the second level to find a sizable master suite, with a roomy en suite and large closet. Addt'l details of this home include a second bedroom & full bathroom on the upper level, downstairs powder room & in-unit laundry. With a newly painted interior, updated bathroom counters & new locks, this condo is move-in ready & is only minutes to LAX, Playa del Rey's shores & Silicon Beach's bustling tech hub!