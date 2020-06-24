4730 Laurelgrove Avenue

Amenities

Contemporary 3 Bedroom 2 bath POOL Home Recently Remodeled with amazing waterfall pool and outdoor kitchen. COMPLETELY FURNISHED -Great option for for entertainment industry professionals and actors, Families needing temporary housing, individuals who may be on location for work in L.A. 10 to 25 minutes to all Burbank and Hollywood Studios, near-by distance to quaint cafes and shops, grocery stores and coffee shops, five minute drive to the hottest shops, salons, spas and restaurants on VenturaBlvd and convenient to hiking areas: Fryman, Runyan Canyon & Tree People. Make yourself at home in a wonderful neighborhood that features great-schools!