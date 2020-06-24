All apartments in Los Angeles
4730 Laurelgrove Avenue
4730 Laurelgrove Avenue

4730 N Laurelgrove Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4730 N Laurelgrove Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Contemporary 3 Bedroom 2 bath POOL Home Recently Remodeled with amazing waterfall pool and outdoor kitchen. COMPLETELY FURNISHED -Great option for for entertainment industry professionals and actors, Families needing temporary housing, individuals who may be on location for work in L.A. 10 to 25 minutes to all Burbank and Hollywood Studios, near-by distance to quaint cafes and shops, grocery stores and coffee shops, five minute drive to the hottest shops, salons, spas and restaurants on VenturaBlvd and convenient to hiking areas: Fryman, Runyan Canyon & Tree People. Make yourself at home in a wonderful neighborhood that features great-schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4730 Laurelgrove Avenue have any available units?
4730 Laurelgrove Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4730 Laurelgrove Avenue have?
Some of 4730 Laurelgrove Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4730 Laurelgrove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4730 Laurelgrove Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4730 Laurelgrove Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4730 Laurelgrove Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4730 Laurelgrove Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4730 Laurelgrove Avenue offers parking.
Does 4730 Laurelgrove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4730 Laurelgrove Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4730 Laurelgrove Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4730 Laurelgrove Avenue has a pool.
Does 4730 Laurelgrove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4730 Laurelgrove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4730 Laurelgrove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4730 Laurelgrove Avenue has units with dishwashers.
