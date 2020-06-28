All apartments in Los Angeles
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4717 FIRMAMENT Avenue
Last updated October 21 2019 at 3:15 AM

4717 FIRMAMENT Avenue

4717 Firmament Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4717 Firmament Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
YOU MUST SEE!!! Built in 2008, 2 story gated modern Mediterranean custom built with exceptional quality. High ceilings, stone walls, grand staircase, formal living room with fireplace, formal dining room, large cooks kitchen with distressed wood cabinetry, top of the line app including a 6 burner Wolf stove/oven/grill and glass front commercial refrigerator. Kitchen opens to a gigantic family room with fireplace and lounge area. Gorgeous master suite with fireplace, his and her separate walk-in closets, master bath with steam shower. Generous size bedrooms. One bedroom downstairs and 6 on the second floor including master, a jack and jill with a shared bath and 3 with their own baths and walk-in closets. Lush resort like backyard surrounded by palm trees and beautiful landscaping, sparkling pool and grassy area. In the coveted Hesby Oaks Charter School district. Urban living, Walk to Le Pain Quotidien, Sherman Oaks Galleria and other restaurants and shops. Close to 405 and 101 freeways

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4717 FIRMAMENT Avenue have any available units?
4717 FIRMAMENT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4717 FIRMAMENT Avenue have?
Some of 4717 FIRMAMENT Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4717 FIRMAMENT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4717 FIRMAMENT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4717 FIRMAMENT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4717 FIRMAMENT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4717 FIRMAMENT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4717 FIRMAMENT Avenue offers parking.
Does 4717 FIRMAMENT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4717 FIRMAMENT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4717 FIRMAMENT Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4717 FIRMAMENT Avenue has a pool.
Does 4717 FIRMAMENT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4717 FIRMAMENT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4717 FIRMAMENT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4717 FIRMAMENT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
