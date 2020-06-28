4717 FIRMAMENT Avenue

Amenities

YOU MUST SEE!!! Built in 2008, 2 story gated modern Mediterranean custom built with exceptional quality. High ceilings, stone walls, grand staircase, formal living room with fireplace, formal dining room, large cooks kitchen with distressed wood cabinetry, top of the line app including a 6 burner Wolf stove/oven/grill and glass front commercial refrigerator. Kitchen opens to a gigantic family room with fireplace and lounge area. Gorgeous master suite with fireplace, his and her separate walk-in closets, master bath with steam shower. Generous size bedrooms. One bedroom downstairs and 6 on the second floor including master, a jack and jill with a shared bath and 3 with their own baths and walk-in closets. Lush resort like backyard surrounded by palm trees and beautiful landscaping, sparkling pool and grassy area. In the coveted Hesby Oaks Charter School district. Urban living, Walk to Le Pain Quotidien, Sherman Oaks Galleria and other restaurants and shops. Close to 405 and 101 freeways