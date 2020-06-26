4715 SALOMA Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Easily the best home in the neighborhood this property features an immaculate 2 story, gated home in prime Sherman Oaks. The yard, with pool, spa and huge sunbathing patio is surrounded by 25 ft+ tall trees and shrubs for maximum privacy. The home features tiled floors, carpet in some rooms, dual central a/c systems, 2 car attached garage and two more parking bays behind the driveway security gate. Cooks kitchen has custom cabinets and counters and modern appliances. Breakfast area, large den and formal dining open through sizable pane glass doors, to the yard & pool area. The sunken living room features a wood burning fireplace & very high ceilings. Owners maintain the house extremely well, with modern fixtures and fittings in bathrooms, up to date door hardware, and plumbing and electrical in very good condition. Close to Ventura Blvd and shopping and restaurants, & easy access to freeways and the Westside. Call now -24 hour notice please