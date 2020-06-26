All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:03 AM

4715 SALOMA Avenue

4715 Saloma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4715 Saloma Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Easily the best home in the neighborhood this property features an immaculate 2 story, gated home in prime Sherman Oaks. The yard, with pool, spa and huge sunbathing patio is surrounded by 25 ft+ tall trees and shrubs for maximum privacy. The home features tiled floors, carpet in some rooms, dual central a/c systems, 2 car attached garage and two more parking bays behind the driveway security gate. Cooks kitchen has custom cabinets and counters and modern appliances. Breakfast area, large den and formal dining open through sizable pane glass doors, to the yard & pool area. The sunken living room features a wood burning fireplace & very high ceilings. Owners maintain the house extremely well, with modern fixtures and fittings in bathrooms, up to date door hardware, and plumbing and electrical in very good condition. Close to Ventura Blvd and shopping and restaurants, & easy access to freeways and the Westside. Call now -24 hour notice please

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4715 SALOMA Avenue have any available units?
4715 SALOMA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4715 SALOMA Avenue have?
Some of 4715 SALOMA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4715 SALOMA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4715 SALOMA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4715 SALOMA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4715 SALOMA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4715 SALOMA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4715 SALOMA Avenue offers parking.
Does 4715 SALOMA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4715 SALOMA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4715 SALOMA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4715 SALOMA Avenue has a pool.
Does 4715 SALOMA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4715 SALOMA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4715 SALOMA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4715 SALOMA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
