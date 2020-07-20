4714 BELLFLOWER Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage key fob access new construction

Newly constructed, modern farmhouse in the highly desired West Toluca Lake. 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bath fully furnished smart home with Restoration Hardware lighting and furniture. This single-story stunner has curb appeal complete with white picket fence and vibrant red roses lining the curb. Nice bright open kitchen with center island, large pantry and stainless steel appliances. Brand new mattress in master bedroom (still in it's packaging), large walk-in closet, luxurious en-suite bathroom with soaking tub, wide plank rustic wood flooring, fireplace, Nest heat/ac, Ring/keyless entry, security cameras, custom blinds, armed guard response security system, and solar panels. Beautifully landscaped backyard with string lights, outdoor kitchen with covered pergola complete with bar area, refrigerator, sink, grill and marble tile countertops. Few minutes drive to Universal, Disney, ABC & NBC, LA Zoo, Autry Museum, Train Museum, Griffith Park & More! Landlord is looking for less then 1 year lease.