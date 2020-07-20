All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 6 2019 at 1:54 AM

4714 BELLFLOWER Avenue

4714 Bellflower Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4714 Bellflower Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Greater Toluca Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
key fob access
new construction
Newly constructed, modern farmhouse in the highly desired West Toluca Lake. 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bath fully furnished smart home with Restoration Hardware lighting and furniture. This single-story stunner has curb appeal complete with white picket fence and vibrant red roses lining the curb. Nice bright open kitchen with center island, large pantry and stainless steel appliances. Brand new mattress in master bedroom (still in it's packaging), large walk-in closet, luxurious en-suite bathroom with soaking tub, wide plank rustic wood flooring, fireplace, Nest heat/ac, Ring/keyless entry, security cameras, custom blinds, armed guard response security system, and solar panels. Beautifully landscaped backyard with string lights, outdoor kitchen with covered pergola complete with bar area, refrigerator, sink, grill and marble tile countertops. Few minutes drive to Universal, Disney, ABC & NBC, LA Zoo, Autry Museum, Train Museum, Griffith Park & More! Landlord is looking for less then 1 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4714 BELLFLOWER Avenue have any available units?
4714 BELLFLOWER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4714 BELLFLOWER Avenue have?
Some of 4714 BELLFLOWER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4714 BELLFLOWER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4714 BELLFLOWER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4714 BELLFLOWER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4714 BELLFLOWER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4714 BELLFLOWER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4714 BELLFLOWER Avenue offers parking.
Does 4714 BELLFLOWER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4714 BELLFLOWER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4714 BELLFLOWER Avenue have a pool?
No, 4714 BELLFLOWER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4714 BELLFLOWER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4714 BELLFLOWER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4714 BELLFLOWER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4714 BELLFLOWER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
