All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4710 DON PORFIRIO Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4710 DON PORFIRIO Place
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:22 AM

4710 DON PORFIRIO Place

4710 Don Porfirio Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4710 Don Porfirio Place, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Congress West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous home neighboring Baldwin Hills is available now! This gem is on a private cul de sac. It has been updated throughout and it offers a spacious living and family room. Experience a cottage feel mixed with a modern touch. Enjoy two cozy fireplaces, a breakfast nook, a minibar, and all brand new appliances, except refrigerator. Hardwood and tile floors throughout. Plus spacious bathrooms, including a brand new double sink with a new glass shower. A convenient automatic 2 car garage is included. Plenty of outdoor space for your enjoyment or entertaining your guests with a fabulous view. This is a smokefree property. Minutes away from Marina Del Rey, Culver City, and Metro rail. A small pet may be allowed with an additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4710 DON PORFIRIO Place have any available units?
4710 DON PORFIRIO Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4710 DON PORFIRIO Place have?
Some of 4710 DON PORFIRIO Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4710 DON PORFIRIO Place currently offering any rent specials?
4710 DON PORFIRIO Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4710 DON PORFIRIO Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4710 DON PORFIRIO Place is pet friendly.
Does 4710 DON PORFIRIO Place offer parking?
Yes, 4710 DON PORFIRIO Place offers parking.
Does 4710 DON PORFIRIO Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4710 DON PORFIRIO Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4710 DON PORFIRIO Place have a pool?
No, 4710 DON PORFIRIO Place does not have a pool.
Does 4710 DON PORFIRIO Place have accessible units?
No, 4710 DON PORFIRIO Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4710 DON PORFIRIO Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4710 DON PORFIRIO Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College