4710 DON PORFIRIO Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous home neighboring Baldwin Hills is available now! This gem is on a private cul de sac. It has been updated throughout and it offers a spacious living and family room. Experience a cottage feel mixed with a modern touch. Enjoy two cozy fireplaces, a breakfast nook, a minibar, and all brand new appliances, except refrigerator. Hardwood and tile floors throughout. Plus spacious bathrooms, including a brand new double sink with a new glass shower. A convenient automatic 2 car garage is included. Plenty of outdoor space for your enjoyment or entertaining your guests with a fabulous view. This is a smokefree property. Minutes away from Marina Del Rey, Culver City, and Metro rail. A small pet may be allowed with an additional deposit.