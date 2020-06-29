4700 LIBBIT Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard gym parking playground pool bbq/grill guest parking tennis court

Extraordinarily rare, beautifully preserved, and enticingly updated - this coveted historic Spanish Tennis Court estate site on one flat acre in prime Encino. Privacy so immense and priceless, yet situated so close to everywhere you could want to be. Perfect enough that you'll never want to leave. Inconspicuous - hedged and gated, with a circular motor court that accommodates ample guest parking. Lovely cobblestone brick driveway. Expansive grassy yard for a protected private playground. Serene courtyards and relaxing water fountains with beautiful Spanish tile. Lush, mature landscape with vibrant bougainvillea. Remodeled modern kitchen with Carrera marble center island and shimmering Ann Sacks tile backsplash. Maid's, Office, Gym, 2 kids, and Master. Covered porches & balconies, along with a sun-soaked deck. Enjoy a lifetime of gracious family memories.