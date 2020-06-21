All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

4685 Cleland Ave

4685 Cleland Avenue · (213) 947-3667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4685 Cleland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Arroyo Seco

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4685 Cleland Ave · Avail. Jul 1

$5,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1616 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
4685 Cleland Ave Available 07/01/20 Stunning 3 Bedroom Home with Backyard in Glassell Park - Welcome home! This thoughtfully cared for and updated home in the hills of Glassell Park feels like a luxurious oasis. Just over 1,600 SF with 3 bedrooms that can also be utilized as additional living space, an office, or home gym. The master suite with high ceilings features sliding doors to your backyard, an oversized walk in closet, and en-suite master bath. Beautiful hardwood floors, picture frame windows, and updated fixtures are featured through out the home. Your open kitchen comes fully equipped with all appliances including a gas range stove, double oven, stackable GE washer/dryer, and stainless steel refrigerator. The outdoor space with large patio space and gardening area are perfect for relaxing and growing fresh herbs. And last but certainly not least the large two car garage has plenty of storage space plus driveway parking, perfect for guests.

Tenant pays all utilities and owner will consider small dogs with pictures and information provided with application.

Please reach out to Paizley for showings, (505) 401-5853

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5844233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4685 Cleland Ave have any available units?
4685 Cleland Ave has a unit available for $5,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4685 Cleland Ave have?
Some of 4685 Cleland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4685 Cleland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4685 Cleland Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4685 Cleland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4685 Cleland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4685 Cleland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4685 Cleland Ave does offer parking.
Does 4685 Cleland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4685 Cleland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4685 Cleland Ave have a pool?
No, 4685 Cleland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4685 Cleland Ave have accessible units?
No, 4685 Cleland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4685 Cleland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4685 Cleland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
