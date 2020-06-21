Amenities

4685 Cleland Ave Available 07/01/20 Stunning 3 Bedroom Home with Backyard in Glassell Park - Welcome home! This thoughtfully cared for and updated home in the hills of Glassell Park feels like a luxurious oasis. Just over 1,600 SF with 3 bedrooms that can also be utilized as additional living space, an office, or home gym. The master suite with high ceilings features sliding doors to your backyard, an oversized walk in closet, and en-suite master bath. Beautiful hardwood floors, picture frame windows, and updated fixtures are featured through out the home. Your open kitchen comes fully equipped with all appliances including a gas range stove, double oven, stackable GE washer/dryer, and stainless steel refrigerator. The outdoor space with large patio space and gardening area are perfect for relaxing and growing fresh herbs. And last but certainly not least the large two car garage has plenty of storage space plus driveway parking, perfect for guests.



Tenant pays all utilities and owner will consider small dogs with pictures and information provided with application.



Please reach out to Paizley for showings, (505) 401-5853



