All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4653 Vanalden Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4653 Vanalden Avenue
Last updated June 8 2020 at 4:22 PM

4653 Vanalden Avenue

4653 Vanalden Avenue · (818) 970-3000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4653 Vanalden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$45,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 9 Bath · 8200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
new construction
The artist has placed final touches on this brand new 8,200 sq. ft Modern marvel & we now unveil for all to admire & one very fortunate to obtain. Awe-inspiring detail & design evident in every inch of this dazzling solar-powered Smart home on a woodsy 3/4 acre lot. As deep a desire to create a prized piece for a true collector was a passion to craft a structure of unmatched quality. Literally each tradesman involved was astounded as to why this master craftsman was so committed to going well above what standard codes command. He journeyed to Italy to select the finest tiles & marble. This was not just another project, this was an obsession. As the gate opens to invite you down the driveway, what you witness will ignite this same obsession to make it yours. It begins w/a glass entry boasting 32-ft ceilings, extraordinary chandelier & distinct white oak stairs. Walls of glass & Fleetwood doors fuse the interior w/lush surroundings...true ecstasy for an entertainer. Stunning oak floors. Gorgeous kitchen designed/crafted in Italy adjoins ideal formal dining. 2 lower-level ensuites & incredible theater will impress. Your master retreat is a haven within. Fireplace, walk-in, luxurious bath, relaxation arena & private patio offer a cherished escape. Cross the bridge to an amazing gym, studio or more w/large patio. Electrifying zero-edge Baja pool, incredible cabana & BBQ center elevate these rear grounds to the next level & well beyond. Once experienced, nothing else could ever do.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4653 Vanalden Avenue have any available units?
4653 Vanalden Avenue has a unit available for $45,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4653 Vanalden Avenue have?
Some of 4653 Vanalden Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4653 Vanalden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4653 Vanalden Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4653 Vanalden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4653 Vanalden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4653 Vanalden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4653 Vanalden Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4653 Vanalden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4653 Vanalden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4653 Vanalden Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4653 Vanalden Avenue has a pool.
Does 4653 Vanalden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4653 Vanalden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4653 Vanalden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4653 Vanalden Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4653 Vanalden Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity