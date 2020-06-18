4653 Vanalden Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill media room new construction

The artist has placed final touches on this brand new 8,200 sq. ft Modern marvel & we now unveil for all to admire & one very fortunate to obtain. Awe-inspiring detail & design evident in every inch of this dazzling solar-powered Smart home on a woodsy 3/4 acre lot. As deep a desire to create a prized piece for a true collector was a passion to craft a structure of unmatched quality. Literally each tradesman involved was astounded as to why this master craftsman was so committed to going well above what standard codes command. He journeyed to Italy to select the finest tiles & marble. This was not just another project, this was an obsession. As the gate opens to invite you down the driveway, what you witness will ignite this same obsession to make it yours. It begins w/a glass entry boasting 32-ft ceilings, extraordinary chandelier & distinct white oak stairs. Walls of glass & Fleetwood doors fuse the interior w/lush surroundings...true ecstasy for an entertainer. Stunning oak floors. Gorgeous kitchen designed/crafted in Italy adjoins ideal formal dining. 2 lower-level ensuites & incredible theater will impress. Your master retreat is a haven within. Fireplace, walk-in, luxurious bath, relaxation arena & private patio offer a cherished escape. Cross the bridge to an amazing gym, studio or more w/large patio. Electrifying zero-edge Baja pool, incredible cabana & BBQ center elevate these rear grounds to the next level & well beyond. Once experienced, nothing else could ever do.