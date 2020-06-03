All apartments in Los Angeles
465 South MANSFIELD Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

465 South MANSFIELD Avenue

465 South Mansfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

465 South Mansfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This is the ultimate fully furnished entertainer's home with open floor plan and designer finishes throughout. Living room is open and airy with lots of natural light. Gourmet kitchen features custom cabinetry, large island, and top of the line appliances. Master bedroom overlooks pool and has its own access to backyard. Master bathroom features steam shower, separate tub and double sinks. Property features a guest house with private bath and kitchen. Lush landscaping makes you feel you are not in LA. Property is fully furnished and ready for May 1st move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 465 South MANSFIELD Avenue have any available units?
465 South MANSFIELD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 465 South MANSFIELD Avenue have?
Some of 465 South MANSFIELD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 465 South MANSFIELD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
465 South MANSFIELD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 465 South MANSFIELD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 465 South MANSFIELD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 465 South MANSFIELD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 465 South MANSFIELD Avenue offers parking.
Does 465 South MANSFIELD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 465 South MANSFIELD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 465 South MANSFIELD Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 465 South MANSFIELD Avenue has a pool.
Does 465 South MANSFIELD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 465 South MANSFIELD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 465 South MANSFIELD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 465 South MANSFIELD Avenue has units with dishwashers.

