465 South MANSFIELD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This is the ultimate fully furnished entertainer's home with open floor plan and designer finishes throughout. Living room is open and airy with lots of natural light. Gourmet kitchen features custom cabinetry, large island, and top of the line appliances. Master bedroom overlooks pool and has its own access to backyard. Master bathroom features steam shower, separate tub and double sinks. Property features a guest house with private bath and kitchen. Lush landscaping makes you feel you are not in LA. Property is fully furnished and ready for May 1st move-in.