All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4633 White Oak Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4633 White Oak Place
Last updated April 10 2019 at 1:50 PM

4633 White Oak Place

4633 White Oak Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4633 White Oak Place, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Amazing Mediterranean SOUTH OF THE BLVD VIEW Estate offers an open floor plan w/ high ceilings and walls of glass looking out to a breathtaking view that truly speaks for itself! This magnificent home features a gourmet center island kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances including a Viking Range! Huge step down living room w/ cozy fireplace! Formal dining room w/ glass sliders leading to an enormous deck! Guest / maids quarters downstairs w/ private bath! Upstairs you will find large bedrooms & gorgeous family / theater room! Double door master suite w/ cozy sitting area, double sided fireplace, his / her closet, huge private master bath w/ spa tub, balcony overlooking a perfect panoramic view! Great location! Close to shops, restaurants, etc...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4633 White Oak Place have any available units?
4633 White Oak Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4633 White Oak Place have?
Some of 4633 White Oak Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4633 White Oak Place currently offering any rent specials?
4633 White Oak Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4633 White Oak Place pet-friendly?
No, 4633 White Oak Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4633 White Oak Place offer parking?
Yes, 4633 White Oak Place offers parking.
Does 4633 White Oak Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4633 White Oak Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4633 White Oak Place have a pool?
No, 4633 White Oak Place does not have a pool.
Does 4633 White Oak Place have accessible units?
No, 4633 White Oak Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4633 White Oak Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4633 White Oak Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90066
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College