4633 White Oak Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub media room

Amazing Mediterranean SOUTH OF THE BLVD VIEW Estate offers an open floor plan w/ high ceilings and walls of glass looking out to a breathtaking view that truly speaks for itself! This magnificent home features a gourmet center island kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances including a Viking Range! Huge step down living room w/ cozy fireplace! Formal dining room w/ glass sliders leading to an enormous deck! Guest / maids quarters downstairs w/ private bath! Upstairs you will find large bedrooms & gorgeous family / theater room! Double door master suite w/ cozy sitting area, double sided fireplace, his / her closet, huge private master bath w/ spa tub, balcony overlooking a perfect panoramic view! Great location! Close to shops, restaurants, etc...