Last updated December 16 2019 at 1:21 PM

4633 East Ben Ave, Unit #3

4633 Ben Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4633 Ben Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Studio Condo in Valley Village - Fabulous studio condo with high vaulted ceiling and large kitchen.
Very open floor plan with wood burning/gas fireplace, central AC and sliding glass doors to the good size private balcony. Plenty of closet space.

Small, well maintained complex in great Valley Village location with 2 secured parking spaces behind the gates. Storage unit in the garage. Close to NBC and CBS studios, freeways (101,134,170), downtown, city walk and Ventura shops and restaurants. Move in ready!

One year minimum lease. One-month security deposit. Background check will be completed with application. Owner will consider small pets with additional deposit.

Please contact Lysa at 818-272-5309
RPM South SFV
Lic# 01705185
We follow all fair housing laws.

(RLNE5334770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4633 East Ben Ave, Unit #3 have any available units?
4633 East Ben Ave, Unit #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4633 East Ben Ave, Unit #3 have?
Some of 4633 East Ben Ave, Unit #3's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4633 East Ben Ave, Unit #3 currently offering any rent specials?
4633 East Ben Ave, Unit #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4633 East Ben Ave, Unit #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4633 East Ben Ave, Unit #3 is pet friendly.
Does 4633 East Ben Ave, Unit #3 offer parking?
Yes, 4633 East Ben Ave, Unit #3 offers parking.
Does 4633 East Ben Ave, Unit #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4633 East Ben Ave, Unit #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4633 East Ben Ave, Unit #3 have a pool?
No, 4633 East Ben Ave, Unit #3 does not have a pool.
Does 4633 East Ben Ave, Unit #3 have accessible units?
No, 4633 East Ben Ave, Unit #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4633 East Ben Ave, Unit #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4633 East Ben Ave, Unit #3 does not have units with dishwashers.

