4633 East Ben Ave, Unit #3

Amenities
Spacious Studio Condo in Valley Village - Fabulous studio condo with high vaulted ceiling and large kitchen.
Very open floor plan with wood burning/gas fireplace, central AC and sliding glass doors to the good size private balcony. Plenty of closet space.
Small, well maintained complex in great Valley Village location with 2 secured parking spaces behind the gates. Storage unit in the garage. Close to NBC and CBS studios, freeways (101,134,170), downtown, city walk and Ventura shops and restaurants. Move in ready!
One year minimum lease. One-month security deposit. Background check will be completed with application. Owner will consider small pets with additional deposit.
Please contact Lysa at 818-272-5309
