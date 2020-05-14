4630 ENCINO Avenue

Amenities

A long gated drive at the end of a cul-de-sac in prime Rancho Estates delivers this exquisite promontory - a perfect site for this contemporary, Hamptons view estate with every amenity and convenience imaginable. Large motor court, eight-car garage, additional off-street parking for guests, open entertaining space with great room, bar, game room, theatre, dual powder rooms, formal dining, and grand high-end kitchen with breakfast bar and adjacent dining area. Enjoy the playroom, craft room, separate staff or guest quarters, and five en-suite bedrooms including a divine master suite with sumptuous bath, separate sitting room, fireplace and balcony to absorb the panoramic views. Grounds offer enormous grassy yard, infinity pool and spa, covered loggias for sunbathing, dining, massage and more. Interior and exteriors both recently remodeled with the finest finishes, taste, and style.