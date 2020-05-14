All apartments in Los Angeles
4630 ENCINO Avenue
4630 ENCINO Avenue

4630 Encino Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4630 Encino Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
A long gated drive at the end of a cul-de-sac in prime Rancho Estates delivers this exquisite promontory - a perfect site for this contemporary, Hamptons view estate with every amenity and convenience imaginable. Large motor court, eight-car garage, additional off-street parking for guests, open entertaining space with great room, bar, game room, theatre, dual powder rooms, formal dining, and grand high-end kitchen with breakfast bar and adjacent dining area. Enjoy the playroom, craft room, separate staff or guest quarters, and five en-suite bedrooms including a divine master suite with sumptuous bath, separate sitting room, fireplace and balcony to absorb the panoramic views. Grounds offer enormous grassy yard, infinity pool and spa, covered loggias for sunbathing, dining, massage and more. Interior and exteriors both recently remodeled with the finest finishes, taste, and style.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 16 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4630 ENCINO Avenue have any available units?
4630 ENCINO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4630 ENCINO Avenue have?
Some of 4630 ENCINO Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4630 ENCINO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4630 ENCINO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4630 ENCINO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4630 ENCINO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4630 ENCINO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4630 ENCINO Avenue offers parking.
Does 4630 ENCINO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4630 ENCINO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4630 ENCINO Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4630 ENCINO Avenue has a pool.
Does 4630 ENCINO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4630 ENCINO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4630 ENCINO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4630 ENCINO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
