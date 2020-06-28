4628 JESSICA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Located on a quiet street in the rolling hills of Mt Washington sits this immaculate Mid-Century Traditional. Jessica Drive offers a nice open floor plan with great natural light featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, Central Air/Heat, newer windows, and lovely hardwood floors throughout. The Master bedroom features a large, custom closet setup, en suite bathroom and opens to the spacious rear yard and patio. The updated kitchen features custom stone counters, new stainless appliances and opens to the dining area and covered patio, perfect for entertaining. The huge upper yard area is a tranquil space, ideal for those looking to unwind, relax and take in the surrounding treetop views making this home a super comfortable place to live, while being minutes away to everything great on the Eastside including Highland Park, Eagle Rock and DTLA. Spacious 2 car garage also accommodates tons of storage space. Per LAUSD School Finder, house located within Mt Washington School boundary area.