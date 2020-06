Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator pool hot tub

Custom Mediterranean VIEW & POOL Estate! This private gated property offers an amazing open floor plan that truly embraces quality& detail craftsmanship! Walls of glass overlooking an incredible VALLEY VIEW! Gourmet granite kitchen with Viking range & Sub-Zero frig! Dining room built for a king & queen! Spacious master suite w/ private bath & spa tub! Family rooms on each level! 4 walk-in closets! 5 fireplaces! Elevator! 1 bedroom down and 5 bedrooms upstairs and all with private baths & balconies opening to a spectacular VIEW yard with Infinity pool/spa & sports court! Perfect location! You will feel like you're on top of the world yet minutes to shops, restaurants, places of worship, El Caballero Country Club and much more!!!