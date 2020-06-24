4616 NORWICH Avenue

Amenities

Upgraded modern cottage in the heart of Sherman Oaks. Step through the front door and you immediately feel the nostalgia of a 1950's cottage. The oversized living room and den has tons of natural light with windows all throughout. The newly updated kitchen features brand new dishwasher and all white appliances. Both of the bedrooms easily fit queen sized beds with great natural light and ample storage space, including vintage built-ins. Home is fully surrounded by a white picket fence and the yard is a gardeners dream, with plenty of room for updates! Large tranquil garden features a lime tree. Front and backyard to be resoded / mulched week of August 1. Minutes away from the Galleria. Just North of Ventura Blvd!