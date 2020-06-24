All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:38 AM

4616 NORWICH Avenue

4616 Norwich Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4616 Norwich Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Upgraded modern cottage in the heart of Sherman Oaks. Step through the front door and you immediately feel the nostalgia of a 1950's cottage. The oversized living room and den has tons of natural light with windows all throughout. The newly updated kitchen features brand new dishwasher and all white appliances. Both of the bedrooms easily fit queen sized beds with great natural light and ample storage space, including vintage built-ins. Home is fully surrounded by a white picket fence and the yard is a gardeners dream, with plenty of room for updates! Large tranquil garden features a lime tree. Front and backyard to be resoded / mulched week of August 1. Minutes away from the Galleria. Just North of Ventura Blvd!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4616 NORWICH Avenue have any available units?
4616 NORWICH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4616 NORWICH Avenue have?
Some of 4616 NORWICH Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4616 NORWICH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4616 NORWICH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4616 NORWICH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4616 NORWICH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4616 NORWICH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4616 NORWICH Avenue offers parking.
Does 4616 NORWICH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4616 NORWICH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4616 NORWICH Avenue have a pool?
No, 4616 NORWICH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4616 NORWICH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4616 NORWICH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4616 NORWICH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4616 NORWICH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
