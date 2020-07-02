All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 8 2019 at 8:51 PM

461 North Gardner Street

461 North Gardner Street · No Longer Available
Location

461 North Gardner Street, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 1 bedroom/1 bath with hardwood floors, newly renovated kitchen with updated cabinets, stove, & refrigerator; vertical blinds, A/C, on-site laundry and street parking. The apartment is located on a quiet street in the heart of Hollywood. Walking Distance to shopping, cafes and restaurants on Melrose and Fairfax. One year lease. 1 small pet is OK with extra deposit.

BEWARE OF SCAMS: any listings for this property with a phone number other than the numbers in this ad are fraudulent advertisement!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 461 North Gardner Street have any available units?
461 North Gardner Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 461 North Gardner Street have?
Some of 461 North Gardner Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 461 North Gardner Street currently offering any rent specials?
461 North Gardner Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 461 North Gardner Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 461 North Gardner Street is pet friendly.
Does 461 North Gardner Street offer parking?
No, 461 North Gardner Street does not offer parking.
Does 461 North Gardner Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 461 North Gardner Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 461 North Gardner Street have a pool?
No, 461 North Gardner Street does not have a pool.
Does 461 North Gardner Street have accessible units?
No, 461 North Gardner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 461 North Gardner Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 461 North Gardner Street does not have units with dishwashers.

