461 North Gardner Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning range

Spacious 1 bedroom/1 bath with hardwood floors, newly renovated kitchen with updated cabinets, stove, & refrigerator; vertical blinds, A/C, on-site laundry and street parking. The apartment is located on a quiet street in the heart of Hollywood. Walking Distance to shopping, cafes and restaurants on Melrose and Fairfax. One year lease. 1 small pet is OK with extra deposit.



BEWARE OF SCAMS: any listings for this property with a phone number other than the numbers in this ad are fraudulent advertisement!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.