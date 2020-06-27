4604 Dunman Avenue

Amenities

Location,Location, Location. Attention nature lovers. This is the perfect place to relax. Charming one bedroom one bathroom 1220 sqft GUEST UNIT situated on the most desirable part of Dunman Ave on Cul-de-sac, South of the Ventura Blvd in an extremely quite area. The unit has been freshly painted and ready to move-in. This tastefully designed X-large one bedroom guest unit is totally bright and light with stunning panoramic view. It features open floor plan and wall to wall wood floors. Living room with the windows overlooking the green lush back yard and sliding glass doors opens to spectacular view of Topanga Canyon, hills and mountains. Furnished bedroom with huge walking closest, gorgeous bed, dresser, mirror and night stands. Bedroom has a privet balcony with fabulous view. Kitchen has 2 refrigerators, microwave and gas stove. Bathroom with jetted bathtub and shower. It is conveniently located close to 101 Freeway, Ventura Blvd, Westfield Mall, new Village in Topanga Canyon, only 20 Minutes driving to Malibu Beaches. Enjoy walking trails in this wonderful neighborhood. A must see to fall in love.