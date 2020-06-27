All apartments in Los Angeles
4604 Dunman Avenue

4604 Dunman Avenue
Location

4604 Dunman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Location,Location, Location. Attention nature lovers. This is the perfect place to relax. Charming one bedroom one bathroom 1220 sqft GUEST UNIT situated on the most desirable part of Dunman Ave on Cul-de-sac, South of the Ventura Blvd in an extremely quite area. The unit has been freshly painted and ready to move-in. This tastefully designed X-large one bedroom guest unit is totally bright and light with stunning panoramic view. It features open floor plan and wall to wall wood floors. Living room with the windows overlooking the green lush back yard and sliding glass doors opens to spectacular view of Topanga Canyon, hills and mountains. Furnished bedroom with huge walking closest, gorgeous bed, dresser, mirror and night stands. Bedroom has a privet balcony with fabulous view. Kitchen has 2 refrigerators, microwave and gas stove. Bathroom with jetted bathtub and shower. It is conveniently located close to 101 Freeway, Ventura Blvd, Westfield Mall, new Village in Topanga Canyon, only 20 Minutes driving to Malibu Beaches. Enjoy walking trails in this wonderful neighborhood. A must see to fall in love.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4604 Dunman Avenue have any available units?
4604 Dunman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4604 Dunman Avenue have?
Some of 4604 Dunman Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4604 Dunman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4604 Dunman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4604 Dunman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4604 Dunman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4604 Dunman Avenue offer parking?
No, 4604 Dunman Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4604 Dunman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4604 Dunman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4604 Dunman Avenue have a pool?
No, 4604 Dunman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4604 Dunman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4604 Dunman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4604 Dunman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4604 Dunman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
