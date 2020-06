Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated pool microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

This beautiful home has all the criteria you want. A jetliner view, spacious, open floor plan, entertainment dream backyard, pool, jacuzzi. The home has been updated extensively, new tiles, new bathrooms, new paint, crown moldings, new kitchen cabinets, new counter tops,...... Thers also a separate guest unit with its own full bath which can be used for teenager, in laws, maids quarter,....

Bring your clients and rest assure they won't be disappointed.