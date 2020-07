Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Light and bright perfect family home located in Prime Korea Town This home has all the modern conveniences you expect completely updated with high end finishes Walking into the home you are greeted by a stunning great room encompassing the Living room dining room and Kitchen Excellent chef's kitchen with quartz countertops stainless steel appliances a large center island and subway tile backsplash. The home has a perfect layout and offers excellent separation. Both updated bathrooms are light and bright. The 4th bedroom can also make a perfect den or home office This home covers all of your needs Hardwood and tile floors throughout Inside laundry a large back yard 2 car garage for storage plus a long gated driveway that can accommodate many cars! Central air and heat. Tenant pays for all utilities. The tenant must carry renters insurance security deposit is based on your credit score. Home can come partially furnished or unfurnished Available for immediate move-in! Pets are ok