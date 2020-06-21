All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
4561 VARNA Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4561 VARNA Avenue

4561 Varna Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4561 Varna Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Absolutely Gorgeous Traditional Pool home with a contemporary flair that has been remodeled and expanded with style and taste. FOR LEASE: 3 bedroom , 3 baths, including a Glorious Master Suite, resort style bath w/ spa tub, lg shower, double sinks, glass tile & large walk-in custom closet. The sunny living room features a wood burning fireplace and opens to the formal dining room. the inspired designer kitchen features ample quartz stone counters, custom cabinets, pantry, eat in breakfast bar and the famous O'keefe & Merritt cooking experience. Kitchen leads out to the cozy but large Family room w/ fireplace and built in flat screen TV; French doors open to Entertainer Paradise back yard with new French Grey plastered swimmer's pool and spa + grassy yard. This Home is in great condition in a great area with beautiful trees and sidewalks...walk to all the excitement of Ventura Blvd....Available Feb 1st.....currently tenant occupied....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4561 VARNA Avenue have any available units?
4561 VARNA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4561 VARNA Avenue have?
Some of 4561 VARNA Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4561 VARNA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4561 VARNA Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4561 VARNA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4561 VARNA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4561 VARNA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4561 VARNA Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4561 VARNA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4561 VARNA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4561 VARNA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4561 VARNA Avenue has a pool.
Does 4561 VARNA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4561 VARNA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4561 VARNA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4561 VARNA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
