4561 VARNA Avenue

Absolutely Gorgeous Traditional Pool home with a contemporary flair that has been remodeled and expanded with style and taste. FOR LEASE: 3 bedroom , 3 baths, including a Glorious Master Suite, resort style bath w/ spa tub, lg shower, double sinks, glass tile & large walk-in custom closet. The sunny living room features a wood burning fireplace and opens to the formal dining room. the inspired designer kitchen features ample quartz stone counters, custom cabinets, pantry, eat in breakfast bar and the famous O'keefe & Merritt cooking experience. Kitchen leads out to the cozy but large Family room w/ fireplace and built in flat screen TV; French doors open to Entertainer Paradise back yard with new French Grey plastered swimmer's pool and spa + grassy yard. This Home is in great condition in a great area with beautiful trees and sidewalks...walk to all the excitement of Ventura Blvd....Available Feb 1st.....currently tenant occupied....