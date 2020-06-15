All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4555 Eagle Rock Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4555 Eagle Rock Blvd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

4555 Eagle Rock Blvd

4555 Eagle Rock Boulevard · (818) 767-9700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4555 Eagle Rock Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Eagle Rock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2.5 baths, $2775 · Avail. now

$2,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1147 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
Oxy Lofts - Property Id: 68758

UP TO 1 MONTH FREE RENT!!! (ON APPROVED CREDIT)

Located in the heart of Eagle Rock immediately adjacent to Occidental College, Oxy Lofts is a collection of luxury condos, 2x2 and 2x2.5.

All of these features combined with classic post-and-beam architectural orientation, open floor-plans, real bamboo flooring, over-sized windows, and premium materials make possible an exquisite creative living experience that Oxy Loft's residents call home.

Built as condos to be owned, the Oxy Lofts units are being offered for lease.

2x2 condo top floor for $2700/mo available now!
2x2 condo top floor corner for $2835/mo available June 1st!
2x2.5 townhome - $2775/mo available June 1st!

UP TO 1 MONTH FREE RENT! (O.A.C.)
$0 application fee for a limited time only!!!

SHOWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY! VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE VIA FACETIME! TOUR FROM THE COMFORT OF YOUR HOME!

Call now to schedule an appointment: 818-767-9700

4547 N. Eagle Rock Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90041
(Between Corliss & Ave. 45)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/68758
Property Id 68758

(RLNE5748675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4555 Eagle Rock Blvd have any available units?
4555 Eagle Rock Blvd has a unit available for $2,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4555 Eagle Rock Blvd have?
Some of 4555 Eagle Rock Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4555 Eagle Rock Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4555 Eagle Rock Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4555 Eagle Rock Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 4555 Eagle Rock Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4555 Eagle Rock Blvd offer parking?
No, 4555 Eagle Rock Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 4555 Eagle Rock Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4555 Eagle Rock Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4555 Eagle Rock Blvd have a pool?
No, 4555 Eagle Rock Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4555 Eagle Rock Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4555 Eagle Rock Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4555 Eagle Rock Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4555 Eagle Rock Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4555 Eagle Rock Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
1915 Santa Ynez St
1915 Santa Ynez Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity