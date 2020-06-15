4555 Eagle Rock Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher gym microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym

Oxy Lofts - Property Id: 68758



UP TO 1 MONTH FREE RENT!!! (ON APPROVED CREDIT)



Located in the heart of Eagle Rock immediately adjacent to Occidental College, Oxy Lofts is a collection of luxury condos, 2x2 and 2x2.5.



All of these features combined with classic post-and-beam architectural orientation, open floor-plans, real bamboo flooring, over-sized windows, and premium materials make possible an exquisite creative living experience that Oxy Loft's residents call home.



Built as condos to be owned, the Oxy Lofts units are being offered for lease.



2x2 condo top floor for $2700/mo available now!

2x2 condo top floor corner for $2835/mo available June 1st!

2x2.5 townhome - $2775/mo available June 1st!



UP TO 1 MONTH FREE RENT! (O.A.C.)

$0 application fee for a limited time only!!!



SHOWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY! VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE VIA FACETIME! TOUR FROM THE COMFORT OF YOUR HOME!



Call now to schedule an appointment: 818-767-9700



4547 N. Eagle Rock Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90041

(Between Corliss & Ave. 45)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/68758

Property Id 68758



(RLNE5748675)