4555 BEN Avenue

Amenities

Remarkable opportunity for an enchanting 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in the heart of Studio City. The spacious main living is perfect for entertaining, boasting sleek hardwood floors and oversized picture windows welcoming an abundance of natural light. The beautifully updated kitchen features stylish cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and graciously flows to the dining. Additional amenities include well-appointed bedrooms, bright bathroom, central AC, fireplace, extensive storage and more. From al fresco dinners to day gatherings, the expansive yard boasts a large grassy area and is enveloped by lush landscaping. A true Studio City charmer, make this lovely lease yours today!