4555 BEN Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 4:07 AM

4555 BEN Avenue

4555 Ben Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4555 Ben Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Remarkable opportunity for an enchanting 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in the heart of Studio City. The spacious main living is perfect for entertaining, boasting sleek hardwood floors and oversized picture windows welcoming an abundance of natural light. The beautifully updated kitchen features stylish cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and graciously flows to the dining. Additional amenities include well-appointed bedrooms, bright bathroom, central AC, fireplace, extensive storage and more. From al fresco dinners to day gatherings, the expansive yard boasts a large grassy area and is enveloped by lush landscaping. A true Studio City charmer, make this lovely lease yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4555 BEN Avenue have any available units?
4555 BEN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4555 BEN Avenue have?
Some of 4555 BEN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4555 BEN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4555 BEN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4555 BEN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4555 BEN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4555 BEN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4555 BEN Avenue offers parking.
Does 4555 BEN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4555 BEN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4555 BEN Avenue have a pool?
No, 4555 BEN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4555 BEN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4555 BEN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4555 BEN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4555 BEN Avenue has units with dishwashers.

