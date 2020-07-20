455 South HAMEL Road

Amenities

This bright and cozy furnished oasis is serene and peaceful and centrally located in Beverly Grove. Environmentally conscious home with energy-efficient Miele appliances and a saline-heated pool. The home offers 3 bedrooms and 3 baths - two with California King size beds. Master bath with hand-made French tile, huge shower & a 4-foot tub. The separate cabana has both full-size & twin-size beds plus its own bathroom. The house has a big, comfortable living room with a Baby Grand Piano and fireplace, formal dining room, breakfast room, & a big family room. Nest controlled in living room and historical paintings and art sculptures surround the house. Take a swim in the saline-heated pool in the backyard, or sit on the front patio and enjoy the gurgling ponds and waterfall. LA's best shopping and fine-dining in nearby Beverly Hills, Robertson Blvd, & the Beverly Center. Also just 2 blocks from the Cedar Sinai Hospital.