Los Angeles, CA
455 South HAMEL Road
Last updated January 18 2020 at 7:20 AM

455 South HAMEL Road

455 South Hamel Road · No Longer Available
Location

455 South Hamel Road, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This bright and cozy furnished oasis is serene and peaceful and centrally located in Beverly Grove. Environmentally conscious home with energy-efficient Miele appliances and a saline-heated pool. The home offers 3 bedrooms and 3 baths - two with California King size beds. Master bath with hand-made French tile, huge shower & a 4-foot tub. The separate cabana has both full-size & twin-size beds plus its own bathroom. The house has a big, comfortable living room with a Baby Grand Piano and fireplace, formal dining room, breakfast room, & a big family room. Nest controlled in living room and historical paintings and art sculptures surround the house. Take a swim in the saline-heated pool in the backyard, or sit on the front patio and enjoy the gurgling ponds and waterfall. LA's best shopping and fine-dining in nearby Beverly Hills, Robertson Blvd, & the Beverly Center. Also just 2 blocks from the Cedar Sinai Hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 South HAMEL Road have any available units?
455 South HAMEL Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 455 South HAMEL Road have?
Some of 455 South HAMEL Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 455 South HAMEL Road currently offering any rent specials?
455 South HAMEL Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 South HAMEL Road pet-friendly?
No, 455 South HAMEL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 455 South HAMEL Road offer parking?
Yes, 455 South HAMEL Road offers parking.
Does 455 South HAMEL Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 455 South HAMEL Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 South HAMEL Road have a pool?
Yes, 455 South HAMEL Road has a pool.
Does 455 South HAMEL Road have accessible units?
No, 455 South HAMEL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 455 South HAMEL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 455 South HAMEL Road has units with dishwashers.
